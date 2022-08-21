Britain’s next PM will be like Boris Johnson: unprincipled but less fun

In two weeks, we will know who will be the next British Prime Minister. The issue will not be resolved by a general election, but by around 150,000 members of the British Conservative Party. Over the past two months we have had to listen to the two remaining candidates, former Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, trying to ingratiate themselves with a crowd guided in their thinking by Daily Mail editorials and of the Daily Telegraph and always ready to prioritize the myths. on the facts.

The confrontation between the lead candidates on television and in party roundups has been an unedifying affair. Real-world issues about the UK and the world have been carefully avoided or approached in meaningless postures. Being “tough” with Russia and China makes no sense, and is even counterproductive, when we have a complex situation to manage.

Competing for plebeian degrees seemed funny when both candidates graduated in philosophy, politics and economics from Oxford colleges, and tragic when neither is ready to ease a cost-of-living crisis or catch up. the lofty promise of conservatives to tackle class privilege and inequality, into a reality.

Both prime minister candidates studied economics and both worked in the finance ministry, Truss as chief treasury secretary and Sunak as chancellor. Yet both were willing to sacrifice their economic knowledge for the sake of their constituents.

It must be said that Truss has retreated less. She didn’t have to, as she seems to have already given up on economic thinking when she left college. Complaining to a 2014 Conservative Party conference of the ‘disgrace’ that most food in the UK is imported, she delivered her infamous mercantilist ‘cheese speech’, claiming the UK was producing a greater variety of cheeses than the French.

Rubbing hysterically at foreign apples and pears, she easily ignored the fact that the British Isles might be at a climate disadvantage, or that free trade since Adam Smith is supposed to be good for all parties. It is better not to mention that British farmers might be better off with Europe’s cheap seasonal workers, free trade or generous EU subsidies. While in David Cameron’s government, Truss obediently voted to stay – a position she now regrets: “I was wrong.” Why?

Truss, posing in photo ops for Twitter and Instagram at least four times a day, has the advantage of being seen as a bird brain and a “crazy” (former Australian Prime Minister Paul Keating). No one was surprised when, as Foreign Minister, she located the Baltic States on the shores of the Black Sea and the Russian city of Voronezh in the Kingdom of Ukraine. His willingness to send British volunteers to the war in Ukraine and to grumble: “we will continue to go further and faster to push Russia out of all of Ukraine” is therefore taken lightly.

It’s also why his tax and spending proposals have so far alarmed almost no one. If Sunak had suggested them, as someone we’d expect to know what he’s talking about, they would have been met with a lot of animosity. Lowering taxes for corporations and high earners may have been seen as an ugly class.

Other proposals from Truss, economically irrelevant or harmful, but ticking boxes for Tory members, include the scrapping of the Irish protocol, a ‘no’ to a new Scottish referendum, a complete and compulsory departure from the standards of the EU, low-tax investments (a perennial among the Tories), a ‘temporary’ extension of seasonal worker permits (don’t come too often), easier access to mortgages (someone has he asked the banks?), compulsory service for strikers and vindictive voting thresholds (welcome to a new wave of strikes).

Truss also promises to “revisit” the Bank of England’s mandate to fight sky-high inflation. As it promises unfunded fiscal largesse, such as reduced national insurance contributions and a larger defense budget, the Bank’s task of controlling inflation will be all the more difficult. Better to blame the “unelected” central bankers now for the inflation-induced loss of revenue.

His idea of ​​finding tax savings by changing personnel at short notice caused a rare public outcry and an immediate reversal. His – long-held – idea was to save nearly nine billion pounds by cutting the pay of civil servants, nurses, police and the armed forces living in more affordable areas than London. This would have resulted in a pay cut for more than five million people, unfortunately also living in Conservative-voting counties. Has she forgotten the judges? It’s time to cut them to size!

Rishi Sunak, who began “explaining” Truss about the principles of taxation, justice and inflation, soon decided to join Truss on the “have the cake and eat it” train, long ridden by his former Master Boris Johnson. After reasonably arguing that cutting VAT on energy was socially unfair because it also benefits the wealthy and would not lead to long-term price reductions or help reduce consumption, he cut and promised temporary reductions – embarrassing for someone of his stature. .

What should have made the two candidates ineligible was their shared past in a government that shamelessly flouted democratic norms and standards of decency. The BBC, one of the world’s largest independent broadcasters, has been threatened with funding cuts. Judges were stigmatized as enemies of the people. Parliament was sent home so as not to interfere with the executive, and independent-minded MPs walked out of windows.

The civil service, envied for its know-how and its sense of duty, is being purged of its brightest. The final withdrawal agreement with the EU was called into question as soon as it was signed by Johnson. Under the banner of Covid, thieves and cronies often in cahoots with Tory politicians have embezzled £17.5billion of public funds shamelessly dispersed by Rishi Sunak.

As the candidates battled for the sympathies of party loyalists, three crucial political topics were carefully avoided:

The NHS, the UK’s public health provider, is underfunded, overstretched and close to collapse. Around 6.5 million UK citizens are currently awaiting urgent treatment. Admissions at A&E cannot be assisted until 12 p.m.

The current energy crisis, triggered by post-lockdown demand surges and Russia’s war on Ukraine, now also waged against European energy consumers, must be addressed in the context of the much larger crisis in we face, the significant survival of our species on an over-heating planet. This makes cooperation with unsavory regimes a priority, as opposed to grandstanding.

Sunak, the outgoing, and Truss, the fanatical convert, are carefully trying to ignore the elephant in the room, that is, how to recalibrate relations with the EU in a more meaningful way.

While Truss, as the UK’s trade leader, has proudly copied a handful of EU trade deals with faraway countries as if transport costs and cultural idiosyncrasies didn’t exist, most between them moderately sized (didn’t agree with Solomon Islands, so far), and boasted about her pork and tea sales to China, she didn’t find time to think about how trade could be stimulated with Europe.

With inflation soaring, the overriding task should be – Brexit or not – to facilitate the frictionless exchange of goods and services with the European continent to drive down prices.

At the same time, the emotionally charged question of where to locate the EU border would be defused, avoiding the impossible decision to cut Ireland in half or further separate Northern Ireland from the UK.

This was Theresa May’s concept of short-lived government. It’s time to resurrect it. I fear the new British Prime Minister is not ready for the job, whatever it is. It is time for the British Labor opposition to find the will to win an election. In the meantime, as retail investors, we must treat the British Isles, its currency, its gilts and bonds and its domestic companies with caution.

Andreas Weitzer is a freelance journalist based in Malta.

