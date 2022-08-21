Putin decorates Erdogan as a sacrificial lamb and hands a machete to Biden

The troubles don’t seem to be over for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. He is now stuck between Putin on one side and Biden on the other.

A Turkish defense official flatly denied any new deal to purchase S-400 defense missile systems for fear of triggering more CAATSA sanctions against Turkey. But Ankara is arguably ignoring the possibility that this could prompt Moscow to take tough action.

Defense links between Moscow and Ankara

A $2.5 billion deal was signed between Russia and Turkey in 2017 for the delivery of four S-400 Battery. As a result of this agreement, Turkey became the first NATO member to acquire this Russian air defense missile.

Erdogan also said in 2019 that Ankara planned to manufacture the missile system with Moscow. An option for a different regimental set appears to have been included in the contract. Additionally, the leader said Turkey has no reservations about acquiring a second batch of Russian S-400s in August 2021.

Ankara’s decision to buy a Russian-made system has angered the United States and NATO. In retaliation, the United States suspended the sale of F-35 fighter jets to Turkey in 2019, fearing it was providing military secrets to Russia.

However, this did not end Moscow’s and Ankara’s defense trade ties. They continued to discuss the purchase of S-400 missile defense systems.

In a surprising move recently, when a Russian state news agency reported that Russia and Turkey had signed a contract to ship the second batch of S-400 air defense systems to Ankara, an official from the Turkish defense immediately questioned the report.

The TASS news agency quoted the head of the Russian military cooperation service, Dmitry Shugayev, as saying: “I would like to note that the corresponding contract has already been signed. It envisages the localization of the production of certain components of the system.

But a Turkish defense official said on Tuesday there were “no new agreements”.

“The initial contract that was signed with Russia for the purchase of S400 already included two batches. The purchase of a second batch was included in the initial plan and related contract,” the official said.

Technical discussions on the delivery of the second batch are ongoing, and these issues include but are not limited to the involvement of Turkish engineering in the systems, which components will be produced in Turkey, etc. Therefore, we have no concrete developments worth reporting. The process is ongoing and there are no new agreements, he added.

The S-400 is an obvious necessity for Ankara

However, it makes it clear that Turkey wants to keep the deal low key so as not to attract punitive measures from Washington. On the other hand, Putin does not hesitate to publicize the agreement, which sounded the death knell for Ankara.

Nevertheless, the S-400 missile defense system is certainly not a luxury for Turkey, it is clearly a necessity for the following two main reasons:

Turkey faces a real war challenge from the Kurds and Syrian forces in the northern region of Syria. Strict historical relations between Turkey and Greece regarding the occupation of Cyprus in the Mediterranean region.

Moreover, given the current scenario with the changing global scenario amid the Russian-Ukrainian war, the indication of further instability in the region indicates that it is important for Turkey to be well equipped in order to defend its borders. Therefore, the S-400 makes it a necessity for Turkey and it certainly cannot afford to compromise with it.

However, the United States is looking for reasons to make Turkey another pariah state and exclude it from NATO for the following reasons:

Turkey adopts a neutral position amid the Russian-Ukrainian conflict: Unlike other NATO members, Turkey has taken a neutral stance in the conflict and this has angered the United States. Turkey considers Russia more reliable: For the past four years, the US and European governments have raised concerns about the Turkish government’s refusal to respect human rights and the rule of law, but Turkey has relied on Russia so that it refrains from passing judgment on Turkey’s internal policies. For NATO, Turkey is a disruptive ally: The United States has struggled to get clarification from Turkey on the severity of its opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO, while President Erdogan has adopted a line increasingly tough on their applications for membership.

Read more: The United States wants to expel Turkey from NATO, but Greece must be sacrificed

And now, if Ankara goes ahead and buys the S-400, Washington would have the opportunity to punish Ankara by excluding it from NATO and imposing severe sanctions on it in the midst of an already degraded economic situation due to of soaring inflation, according to CAATSA. Moreover, if Ankara abandons its S-400 ambitions, it will face the music in Syria. Both scenarios result in a loss for Turkey. This precisely sums up Erdogan’s predicament: “stuck between the devil and the Dead Sea”.