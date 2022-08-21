Tesla’s PHP back-and-forth, RI Affected by Elon Musk prank?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The question of Tesla Inc wanting to invest in Indonesia has been circulating since 2020. However, this plan has not yet been realized. In fact, the ministers of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo himself met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in America to “seduce” them to invest in Indonesia. President Joko Widodo visited SpaceX headquarters in Boca Chinca, Texas on Saturday (5/14/2022). During his meeting with Elon, he talked about many things, including Indonesia’s cooperation with Tesla. ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT The President was also joined by Minister of Investment Bahlil Lahadalia, Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan and former Minister of Commerce at the time, Muhammad Lutfi. “Following my order to talk to Elon about investment, technology, innovation, and now I’m here meeting directly with Elon to discuss future cooperation,” Jokowi said in his statement. Elon Musk said he was ready to explore cooperation with Indonesia. According to him, Indonesia has great potential and many areas. Photo: Jokowi meets Elon Musk (Ist Instagram Setkab) Photo: Jokowi meets Elon Musk (Ist Instagram Setkab) “I think Indonesia has great potential, and I think we, through Tesla and SpaceX, will try collaborations with Indonesia,” Elon Musk said. Before the president’s visit to SpaceX headquarters, the coordinating minister for maritime affairs and investment, Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, also visited Elon Musk last April. I understood prank Elon Musk? Communication between Indonesia and Elon Musk has been established since 2020, but until now there was no Tesla office in Indonesia. Even RI hadprank” because Tesla actually opened an office in Thailand in May 2022, not in Indonesia. Even so, Luhut still believes Tesla will invest in Indonesia. Negotiations with Elon Musk are still ongoing. “Elon Musk has invested in Thailand and it’s true that he has opened an agent. Likewise in Indonesia he wants to open an agent, if Elon Musk is negotiating with us regarding this lithium battery, I think it’s very advanced They will come back to Indonesia,” Luhut said while meeting after the inauguration of SPKLU in Borobudur on Saturday (06/04/2022).

