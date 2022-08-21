Politics
Manish Sisodia hits back at BJP, tweets former PM Modi video on CBI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia hit the Bharatiya Janata Party again by sharing an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Central Bureau of Investigation.
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodias’ attack on the BJP comes two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation searched his house for 14 hours | PTI
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Leader Manish Sisodia hit out at the BJP again as he tweeted an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in which the Prime Minister (as Chief Minister of Gujarat) attacked the central government of the time and the Central Office. investigation (CBI).
In the old video, Prime Minister Modi accused the CBI of confusing Gujarat officers for a political vendetta.
. pic.twitter.com/BjiQ7avtIz
Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022
CBI is misused to entrap innocent people. The investigative agency will have to respond to the people of India at some point, Prime Minister Modi said in the former video as Gujarat CM.
Prime Minister Modi also added that the CBI has become their weapon and is trying to harass our Gujarat government officers to put our ministers in jail to please their political bosses.
Sisodias’ attack on the BJP comes two days after the Central Bureau of Investigation raided his house for 14 hours and 30 other locations in connection with allegations of corruption in the implementation of Delhi’s liquor policy.
After nearly 15 hours of raids, CBI officials took with them several documents, data dumps and electronic gadgets. Officials also seized financial documents related to Manish Sisodia at his residence.
The raids at the residence of Delhi Deputy CM, former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 29 other locations came after CBI detectives registered an FIR for alleged bribery and policy formulation and execution on alcohols.
Polling agency FIR claimed that a liquor trader paid Rs 1 crore in cash using Manish Sisodia. If Manish Sisodia does not cooperate during the investigation, chances of Sisodia being arrested are likely, sources told India Today.
— ENDS —
