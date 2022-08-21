



CHONGQING China says it will try to protect its grain harvest from a record drought by using chemicals to generate rain, while factories in the southwest waited Sunday to see if they would be closed for another week due to water shortages to generate hydroelectricity. The hottest and driest summer since Chinese records began 61 years ago has withered crops and left reservoirs at half their normal water level. Factories in Sichuan province were closed last week to save energy for homes as demand for air conditioning increased, with temperatures reaching 45 degrees Celsius (113 degrees Fahrenheit). The next 10 days is a key damage resistance period for southern China’s rice crop, Agriculture Minister Tang Renjian said, according to the Global Times newspaper. Authorities will take emergency measures to secure the fall grain harvest, which accounts for 75 percent of China’s annual total, Tang said on Friday, according to the report. A d Authorities will try to increase rainfall by seeding clouds with chemicals and spraying crops with a water-retaining agent to limit evaporation, the Tangs ministry said on its website. He gave no details on where this would be done. The disruption adds to challenges for the ruling Communist Party, which is trying to shore up sluggish economic growth ahead of a meeting in October or November when President Xi Jinping is expected to seek a third five-year term in office. A reduced Chinese grain harvest would have a potential global impact. This would boost import demand, adding to upward pressure on inflation in the United States and Europe, which is at multi-decade highs. Also on Sunday, thousands of factories in Sichuan province that make solar panels, processor chips and other industrial goods waited to hear whether last week’s six-day shutdown would be extended. A document that circulated on social media and said it was from the Sichuan Department of Economy and Information Industry said the shutdown would be extended until Thursday, but there is no has not had official confirmation. A d Phone calls to the economic agency and the provincial government went unanswered. A woman who answered the phone at the Sichuan branch of the State Grid Ltd. said she hadn’t seen any notices about the extended closure. She wouldn’t give her name. The governments of Sichuan and neighboring Hubei Province say thousands of acres (hectares) of crops are a total loss and millions have been damaged. The Hubeis government declared a drought emergency on Saturday and said it would release disaster relief. The Sichuan government said 819,000 people face a shortage of drinking water. Sichuan was hardest hit by the drought as it gets 80% of its electricity from hydroelectric dams. The provincial government says the reservoirs are at half normal water levels. He has previously called on manufacturers to leave the power to the people. Offices and shopping malls in Sichuan have been ordered to turn off lights and air conditioning. Metro in Chengdu, the provincial capital, said it turned off thousands of lights at stations. A d Meanwhile, other areas have suffered deadly flash floods. Floods in Qinghai province in the northwest of the country have killed at least 25 people and left eight missing, the official Xinhua news agency reported, citing local authorities. Landslides and overflowing rivers affected six villages in Qinghais Datong County on Thursday evening, according to the report. Some 1,500 people have been driven from their homes. ___ AP video producer Olivia Zhang contributed.

