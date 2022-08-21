Donald Trump as Uber Immortal





The 2006 film 300 is a fictional account of the Battle of Thermopylae. King Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and 300 Spartans defend a narrow mountain pass against the Persian god-king Xerxes and his 300,000 soldiers. The Spartans resist the initial attack. Xerxes offers Leonidas wealth and power in exchange for his submission. Leonidas declines and mocks Xerxes’ warriors. Enraged, Xerxes orders his elite guard, the Immortals, to attack. The Spartans defeat them easily.

A monstrous warrior, an Uber Immortal, is led onto the battlefield wearing a necklace and chains by his Persian masters. He is huge, fierce and seemingly invincible. His body is scarred in many places, suggesting he cannot be killed. His mere presence on the battlefield is meant to terrorize and demoralize the Spartans.

Donald Trump reminds me of the Uber Immortal.

Wikipedia reports: In June 2016, USA Today published an analysis of litigation involving Donald Trump, which revealed that over the previous three decades, Trump and his companies were involved in 3,500 legal cases in US federal and state courts. . … Topics in court cases include contract disputes, defamation claims and sexual harassment allegations. Trumps companies have been involved in more than 100 tax disputes and, on at least three dozen occasions, the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has obtained tax liens against Trump properties for non- payment of taxes. …

Although Trump has said he never settles legal claims, Trump and his companies have settled with plaintiffs in at least 100 cases … with settlements ranging … up to tens of millions of dollars.

Among Trump’s best-known legal cases was the Trump University litigation. Three lawsuits have been filed for fraud, one by the New York State Attorney General and the others by class action plaintiffs. In November 2016, Trump agreed to pay $25 million to settle the lawsuit.

Did any of these lawsuits hurt Donald Trump? According to Trump and his loyal minions, they did not. And those 3,500 trials took place before Donald Trump became president. Before the special counsel, Robert Muellers’ team charged or secured guilty pleas from 34 people, including six former Trump advisers, five of whom pleaded guilty. Before Trump was impeached twice. Before Trump instigated an insurrection.

Trump is currently the defendant in dozens of civil lawsuits and he is the subject of two major criminal investigations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the Trump Organization for possible illegal manipulation of reported appraisals of numerous real estate assets. In Fulton County, Georgia, a special grand jury is investigating Trump’s potentially criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 election.

Trump also faces possible federal prosecution for trying to nullify the 2020 election and the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. According to NBC News: A federal judge said in a ruling in a civil case in March that Trump most likely committed federal crimes by seeking to obstruct Congress’ counting of Electoral College ballots on January 6, 2021, citing two laws: obstruction of due process and conspiracy to defraud the United States.

Trump also faces possible federal charges for unauthorized possession of national defense information and/or concealing or destroying official US documents after the FBI seized 11 sets of classified documents from his home in Mar-a- Lake on August 8.

From 1984 to 2002, Jefferson County had a Vehicle Emissions Testing (VET) program. A friend of mine was arrested and jailed because his car failed VET, and he didn’t fix and test it in time. Yes, he was arrested and imprisoned.

Most of us are at the mercy of the criminal justice system, but not of Donald Trump. He is the epitome of a poster child overrun by the privilege of rich white men. At 76, he has never been arrested or formally charged with a crime.

According to Wikipedia: Donald Trump…has been accused of rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment, including non-consensual kissing or groping, by at least 25 women since the 1970s. The charges resulted in three litigation case: his then-wife, Ivana, filed a rape complaint during their divorce litigation in 1989, but later recanted that complaint; businesswoman Jill Harth sued Trump in 1997, alleging breach of contract while also suing for sexual harassment, but agreed to drop her sexual harassment claim as part of a settlement she received regarding the old lawsuit; and, in 2017, former The Apprentice contestant Summer Zervos sued for defamation after Trump accused her of lying about his sexual misconduct allegations against him.

Trump’s army of lawyers and his fabulous family fortune have shielded him from prosecution, and that apparent invincibility is a big part of his appeal and power. From common daily scams to members of the US Congress, people admire and envy Trump’s apparent ability to get away with virtually anything and everything with little to no consequences for his words and actions. Who wouldn’t want that, really?

Just before the primary in May, I was driving around Leitchfield, listening to the car radio. It just happened! announced an urgent voice. President Donald Trump has endorsed Brett Guthrie for Congress!

Trump also endorsed Kentucky’s other four Republican incumbents in the United States House of Representatives: Representatives Andy Barr, James Comer, Thomas Massie, and Hal Rogers, giving them his full and total endorsement!

In light of his many scandals and transgressions, including his involvement in the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, why would anyone welcome, let alone herald, an endorsement from Donald Trump? Brett Guthrie, for his part, certainly didn’t need it. He won his primary with 78.1% of the vote. He would have won easily without Trump’s endorsement.

Indeed, virtually all of the Trump-endorsed candidates were heavy favorites to win with or without Trump’s blessing. By pre-approving them, Trump has created the illusion that he is responsible for their victories. And the GOP hides behind and in this illusion that the Republican Party remains united and strong behind its populist leader, Donald Trump. But this unity and this force are precisely only illusions.

After the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, (R-Cal) Rep. Kevin McCarthy told fellow Republicans: What the president did was atrocious and totally wrong.

Senator (R-Ky) Mitch McConnell said of the attack: There is no doubt, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for bringing about the events of the day. No questions about this.

The people who stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president. And having that belief was a predictable consequence of the growing crescendo of misrepresentation, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole, which the defeated president kept shouting into the biggest megaphone on planet Earth.

I wish no physical harm to the former president, but I am aware of the fate of the mighty Persian Immortal Uber: King Leonidas stabs him in the eye and then beheads him, and his terrible rampage is over.

No man is invincible and no man is above the law.

Written by Mark Heinz, who lives at Lac Nolin. Visit his website on Amazon.

