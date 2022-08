Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia’s challenge to PM Modi for 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Delhi leader Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia on Sunday launched a firing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after a lookout was issued against the deputy minister in leader of Delhi, saying the people will show a ‘look out for them’ in 2024. Kejriwal, who plans to challenge Prime Minister Modi in the Lok Sabha polls in 2024, said the Center instead of “fighting inflation” using the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Directorate of application (ED) against his political rivals. “At a time when the common man is struggling with inflation, millions of young people are unemployed in the country…the central government – in conjunction with all the states – should wage a battle against these problems,” he said. he tweeted in Hindi. “Instead, they fight the whole nation. Every morning they start this CBI and ED game. How is the country going to progress like this?” Sisodia, who is facing CBI wrath for his alleged involvement in the Delhi excise policy scam, also attacked the BJP after a Watch Circular (LoC) was issued by the agency central investigation against him and 12 others. “It is unfortunate that the Prime Minister continues to think against whom a CBI ‘watch circular’ should be issued today. Today, the country is looking for a leader who can offer solutions to the inflation and unemployment. them in 2024,” he told ANI news agency. Hitting Prime Minister Modi, Delhi’s deputy chief minister called the line of control against him a “trick”. “All the raids you launched have failed, the foul play of not even a single penny has been found. Now you have issued a surveillance circular that Manish Sisodia is fleeing, what is this stuff, Modi Ji? I am openly roaming in delhi tell me where should i come,” he tweeted in hindi. The LOC is issued to ensure that a person on the run or wanted by law enforcement cannot leave the country. It is mainly used at immigration checkpoints by the immigration branch at international airports and seaports. The CBI is currently investigating the process of verifying bank transactions as well as case-related documents and electronic gadgets seized during the searches. Excise officials, liquor company executives, dealers and unknown officials and individuals have also been charged in the case. The FIR alleged that Sisodia, Arva Gopi Krishna, Anand Tiwari and Pankaj Bhatnagar, were instrumental in recommending and making decisions on the excise policy for the year 2021-22 “without the approval of competent authority with the intention of granting undue favors to post-tendering licensees”. (With ANI entries)

