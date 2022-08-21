Boris Johnson plots his future among new friends while on vacation in Greece – possibly public speaking

Political waters may have been choppy for Boris Johnson in the final months of his premiership after a dramatic string of cabinet resignations.

Still, he appears to have spent his final days as prime minister making new friends in Greece, where he spent the past week with his family.

The Conservative leader was pictured smiling alongside a number of locals as he stayed with his wife Carrie, 34, near Karystos in the southern Greek island of Evia.

An image shows him taking full advantage of the relaxed atmosphere, with an unshaven Mr Johnson, 58, sporting a colorful retro Philippines t-shirt.

An unshaven Mr Johnson, 58, wearing a colorful retro Philippines t-shirt featuring Costas Milonas

The Johnson family are now back in the UK after their restful break.

The Prime Minister, who will officially step down on September 5, is now considering his future career.

He is believed to be in negotiations with leading speaking firms in Washington and London.

The Washington Speakers Bureau signed its predecessor Theresa May.

The London Speaker Bureau has former Chancellor Philip Hammond on its books.

Theresa May (pictured) earned more than 2.1 million on the US conference circuit, but Johnson is expected to earn more

Mr Johnson, twice divorced, has admitted financial difficulties in the past and saw his income reduced when entering No 10.

He earned £155,376 a year as prime minister but has earned more than £4million from outside interest in the past 14 years, according to the FT.

Ms May has earned more than 2.1 million on the US conference circuit, but Mr Johnson is expected to earn significantly more.