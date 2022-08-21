China’s second most powerful man wants to wrest power from Xi Jinping?

A recent video of Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, appearing on the internet and in some media, delivering a speech in Shenzhen. He said the internal situation of the Chinese regime is becoming increasingly tense as the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China approaches.

Li Keqiang appeared in Shenzhen on August 16 to give a symposium on the economic situation of the Asian country in front of the leaders of several provinces. He also paid tribute to Deng Xiaoping.

In his speech, shared several times on Wechat, he acknowledged the seriousness of China’s economic, energy and financial crisis. However, according to political experts, one particular sentence reveals that Li Keqiang is playing his own game. “The Yangtze River will not flow back,” he said. said.

Several political analysts believe that Li Keqiang’s slogan “Adhere to reform and opening up, without backsliding” is contrary to Xi Jinping’s line.

Then, after the symposium, Li Keqiang inspected Yantian Port in Shenzhen and went to the Deng Xiaoping Bronze Statue Memorial Park, without wearing a mask. He talked to the locals, saying, “Reform and opening up are closely related to people’s lives and happiness,” and waved his hand behind him and said, “Look, the bronze statue ( Deng Xiaoping) is here.

Unexpectedly, the video of the speech was censored from networks and media, with one exception, the Xinhua newspaper. For months, he has displayed an opposing position to Xi Jinping in several of his articles, and for this reason, he persists in showing Li Keqiang’s speech.

Li Keqiang said, “No matter how the international level changes, no matter what kind of complicated situation there is, reform and opening up will definitely make steady progress.”

“China’s reform and opening up will continue to make progress, the Yellow River and the Yangtze River will not recede, and the water from Yantian Port will continue to flow,” he added.

Another official CCP media, the CCTV news agency, showed him laying a wreath in front of the bronze statue of Deng Xiaoping.

Censored videos display the following message when clicked: “The video cannot be played due to a rule violation”.

These words mark a clear difference revealing Li Keqiang’s disagreement with Xi Jinping’s ideas.

Although some people think his speech doesn’t say much, it’s empty, and he did so in order to appease differences within the CCP.

Others point out that there is a factional conflict within the CCP.

Apparently, Li Keqiang and the State Council propaganda team are broadcasting friendly videos of him. Any change in the image of a person, who for 10 years has kept a low profile and often ignored by party spokespersons, is obvious. Images and videos of a smiling Li Keqiang can be seen widely on Chinese social media.

The meeting in Shenzhen

At the controversial meeting, Li Keqiang acknowledged the country’s crisis in several aspects. He tasked six major provinces, which account for 45% of the country’s total economic output, with stabilizing their incomes.

The senior official said that “economically important provinces should boldly take the lead and play a key supporting role in stabilizing the economy”. Referring to the six provinces with the largest contributions (Guangdong, Jiangsu, Shandong, Zhejiang, Henan and Sichuan), which concentrate 40% of employment. And he pointed out that the four coastal provinces (Guangdong, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Shandong) which contribute more than 60 percent of their income to central Beijing, should be able to accomplish the task under the current turbulent circumstances.

For example, Guangdong Province, which borders Hong Kong, is China’s largest export and manufacturing hub, with a provincial GDP of $1.9 trillion, and is expected to remain stable.

“Right now, we are at the most difficult point of economic stabilization,” Li said at the meeting.

In his speech, Li Keqiang acknowledged that China’s economic conditions are not good and the decisions so far have not been the right ones.

Some interpret from Li Keqiang’s speech that the country is going backwards and not moving forward. In other words, he disagrees with the decisions of the current leader Xi Jinping.

Can Li Keqiang be a strong opponent of Xi Jinping?

At first glance, economist Li Keqiang’s concepts of governing a country are different from those of the current CCP leader.

As Chinese Premier, Li Keqiang is the second most powerful man in the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

In July 1998 he became The youngest provincial governor in China when he took office as governor of the central province of Henan.

He was then transferred to the northeast province of Liaoning in December 2004 as party secretary. His successes in Liaoning brought him to the central party leadership and the Politburo Standing Committee in October 2007. In March 2008, he was appointed Deputy State Premier.

Reportedly, Li Keqiang had a close relationship with then-president Hu Jintao in the Youth League faction, and was set to succeed Hu Jintao.

In this context, he was nominated for the highest post of president. But he failed to do so and was appointed prime minister in 2013, having lost the post to Xi Jinping, a rising figure in the “princes” faction. This faction is a group of leaders belonging to the families of the main revolutionaries or senior CCP officials.

Currently, Li Keqiang claims to support a return to a market economy, while Xi Jinping is moving closer to socialism.

During his presidency, Xi Jinping has been criticized for strict regulations on the technology sector and restrictions on various businesses with his Zero Covid campaign, which has caused the current economic crisis to escalate and left a vacuum to be filled. in question in this regard.

Li Keqiang wants to break with Xi Jinping’s position and sees the 20th National Congress of the CPC as a second chance to take power.