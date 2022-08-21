Manish Sisodia recalls Prime Minister of Gujarat





New Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today said he was being targeted by the CBI because the center was furious with the appeal to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), at home and abroad , for his “commendable” work in education and health. sector. Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Manish Sisodia, who was named as a defendant in a first information report filed by the CBI on alcohol policy violations, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of “abusing “central investigative agencies against political rivals. Mr Sisodia said the government wanted to scare his party leaders because they saw Arvind Kejriwal as Prime Minister Modi’s main challenger in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He said the country needed a prime minister who would make India the “number one country in the world”, not someone who thinks about CBI and ED all the time. “Prime Minister Modi thinks all the time about launching raids on his political rivals via CBI and ED, while Arvind Kejriwal thinks about health, education and jobs,” Mr Sisodia told NDTV . Mr Sisodia denied any wrongdoing and said nothing was found in the 2pm raid on his home, and nothing will be found as there was no scam. “They don’t care about any fraud in excise policy otherwise they would have first probed for corruption in BJP ruled Gujarat where an excise tax fraud of Rs 10,000 crore is taking place. produced every year. Thousands of people die there after consuming toxic alcohol,” he said. “A BJP leader first alleged Rs 8,000 scam and then another leader claimed Rs 1,100 crore fraud. Now they are alleging Rs 144 crore scam but they won’t find anything as there had complete transparency in the implementation of the alcohol policy,” he said. The minister also said that he will most likely be arrested in the next few days, but that won’t stop his party from doing a good job. “I’m not afraid,” he said. On Friday, the CBI had raided the home of Manish Sisodia, who also runs the excise department, and 31 other locations in seven states for allegations of corruption in liquor policy. Mr. Sisodia is number one on a list of 15 named defendants in the CBI’s FIR. The offenses listed in the 11-page document are bribery, criminal association and falsification of accounts. The polling firm alleges liquor companies and intermediaries have been “actively implicated in irregularities in the development and implementation” of excise policy. The lieutenant governor recommended the CBI investigation last month, accusing the AAP of bringing the excise policy “for the sole purpose” of benefiting private liquor barons for financial benefits to “individuals.” at the highest levels of government leading to Manish Sisodia”.

