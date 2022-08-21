Donald Trump Says Mitch McConnell Should Do More To Help Republicans Get Elected: ‘Broken Political Hacking’





Former President Donald Trump has sued Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., on social media for expressing skepticism about Republicans’ chances of regaining majorities in Congress in November’s midterm.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump called the Senate Minority Leader a “broken political hack” and challenged his loyalty to his party.

“Why are Republican senators allowing a broke politician, Mitch McConnell, to openly disparage Republican candidates who work hard for the U.S. Senate,” Trump asked.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 6, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

He added: “It’s such an affront to honor and leadership. He should be spending more time (and money!) helping them get elected, and less time helping his wife and daughter. crazy families to get rich in China!”

TRUMP DEMANDS GEORGIA ELECTION PROTEST PUT YOU ‘IN JAIL’ WHILE MURDERERS ARE ‘QUICKLY’ RELEASED

The comment comes as McConnell suggested on Thursday that he doesn’t think Republicans will take over the Senate because “the quality of the candidates has a lot to do with the outcome.” He said his party might be more successful in reclaiming the US House.

“I think there’s probably a better chance of the House failing than the Senate,” said the minority leader at the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce. “Senate races are just different, they’re statewide. The quality of the candidates has a lot to do with the outcome.”

“Right now we have a 50-50 Senate and a 50-50 country, but I think ultimately this fall we would probably have an extremely close Senate. Either our slightly upside or their slightly upside rising,” he added.

The comment was widely criticized by conservatives, including Fox News host Sean Hannity.

“Democrats portray Republican Senate candidates in the upcoming election and midterms as cruel and out of touch,” Hannity said on her Friday show. “Well, apparently Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is just letting them dry off and fend for themselves.”

MCCONNELL MAKES DARK PREDICTION ON REPUBLICANS IN SENATE RACES, REFERENCE TO ‘QUALITY OF CANDIDATES’

“Listen to these comments, they are very encouraging,” he added, before playing an excerpt of McConnell’s comments.

Hannity continued, “How about you go out there, Mitch, and fight for your team? What’s your plan, Mitch, or would you rather just sit and watch helplessly as the Democrats lie in your face, pass another $500 billion green energy waste?”

The Fox News host concluded, “His tenure as leader must end.”

McConnell’s fragile optimism comes as Republican senatorial candidates Blake Masters of Arizona, Herschel Walker of Georgia and Mehemt Oz of Pennsylvania trail in their respective races. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-WI, is also trailing in his reelection effort.

