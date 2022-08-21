Narendra Modi: All eyes are on PM Modi as Chinese President Xi Jinping signals attendance at SCO summit





After Xi Jinping’s office announced that the Chinese president would attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand next month, the focus is on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a visit to Uzbekistan for the meeting in a context of geopolitical uncertainties. ET has reliably gathered that preparatory teams have traveled to the Central Asian country for a possible visit by Modi for the CSO summit on September 15-16. But a political call to undertake the visit will be taken at the appropriate time, we learned. If he visits, the summit will offer Modi the opportunity to come face to face with the Chinese president as well as Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif. A meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin also cannot be ruled out if Modi is in Samarkand. The two share strong chemistry and have had four phone conversations so far this year.

Sino-Indian relations are tepid following Beijing’s intransigence on completing the disengagement along the LAC in the Ladakh sector despite several rounds of talks between the two sides. Interestingly, an Indian army contingent will be part of the Russian-organized Vostok military exercise involving China among other countries ahead of the summit. The visit, if it materializes, will take place against the backdrop of India taking over the chairmanship of the SCO in 2023 and thus hosting the summit here. Countering terrorism and extremism, Afghan stability and inclusive connectivity corridors (INSTC and Chabahar Port), besides food and energy security, would be among India’s priorities for the summit. Modis’ attendance could also see him meet with Central Asian leaders, including host Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is also expected to be part of the summit with Iran to be officially inducted as a new SCO member. Prior to the summit, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri attended meetings of the SCO and NSA Foreign Minister. Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is also expected to attend the SCO defense ministers meeting in the coming weeks. Central Asia in India’s extended neighborhood has become a focus of outreach, with the Modi government hosting a summit with the leaders of the five Central Asian states in January. The summit took place on the occasion of the Republic Day celebrations but due to the Covid situation, it was held virtually. The first India-Central Asia Summit resolved to improve their existing defense partnership and agreed to consider holding joint counter-terrorism exercises, with the six leaders agreeing that terrorism must be fought comprehensively to achieve to a world without terror. The ground-breaking summit also recorded key results, including the decision to establish a Joint Task Force on Afghanistan at senior official level. Trade volume between India and Central Asia has increased and New Delhi is encouraging Central Asian states to use Chabahar Port as well as INSTC to connect to Indian Ocean region and market Indian. Last year, India hosted the five Central Asian Foreign Ministers and National Security Advisers for separate meetings (India-Central Asia Foreign Ministers and India-Russia-Central Asia NSA- Iran meet respectively on Afghanistan). In December, India will host the first NSA-level dialogue between India and Central Asia. India intends to work with Russia in Central Asia, particularly with regard to the defense sector due to the familiarity of weapon systems.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/india/all-eyes-on-pm-modi-as-china-president-xi-jinping-signals-to-attend-sco-summit/articleshow/93683670.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos