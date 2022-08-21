Xi Jinping asked Biden to stop Nancy Pelosi from traveling to Taiwan, report says





Chinese President Xi Jinping reportedly asked his US counterpart Joe Biden to prevent House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from traveling to Taiwan during a phone conversation in July. His visit to the self-governing island nation, which China considers part of its territory, prompted a reaction from Beijing. China responded to Pelosis’ visit on August 3 with military exercises in the waters around Taiwan. Ahead of the visit, which made Pelosi the highest-ranking US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years, Beijing issued repeated warnings and threatened severe consequences if she visited Taiwan. Details of the sensitive conversation between Xi and Biden, which took place on July 28, were reported by The Washington Post Saturday. A White House official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Biden should reject Xi’s request. He explained that because Congress was an autonomous branch of government, Pelosi was free to make her own decisions about foreign travel like other members of Congress. Biden also reportedly warned Xi against any provocative or threatening actions in light of Pelosis’ impending visit, the official said.. Prior to his visit, Pelosi said China could not prevent US officials from visiting Taiwan. They may try to prevent Taiwan from visiting or participating in other places, but they will not isolate Taiwan by preventing us from going there, the Speaker of the House of Representatives said. On July 29, it was reported that Biden and Xi had agreed to their first face-to-face meeting since the US president took office after a two-hour, 20-minute phone call between the two leaders. According to the White House statement released at the time, the conversation was part of efforts by Biden and his aides to maintain and deepen lines of communication between Washington and Beijing, responsibly manage differences between the two countries, and work together where American and Chinese interests align. A reading of the leaders’ appeal released by China’s Foreign Ministry said Xi had warned Biden not to play with fire in Taiwan. The senior administration official told reporters that Biden and Xi had engaged in a direct and honest discussion on the issue, and said the US president had reaffirmed US commitment to our one China policy. , guided by the Taiwan Relations Act, the Three Joint Communiques and the Six ensure standard diplomatic language that exposes the ambiguous position of the United States regarding the de facto independence of the islands, The Independent reported. The two men discussed that the United States and China have differences when it comes to Taiwan, that they have been dealing with it for more than 40 years, and that maintaining an open line of communication on this issue is essential for that. , said the manager, month.

