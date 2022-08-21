Punjab terror alert ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, 10 leaders targeted; ISI hatched a plot | India News

New Delhi: Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Punjab, an alert has been issued about a possible terrorist attack in the state. This alert was issued on the Pakistani Intelligence Agency (ISI) plot to terrorize Punjab. According to intelligence reports, the ISI is trying to carry out terrorist attacks in Chandigarh and Mohali. According to the alert, terrorists may attack bus stops in Chandigarh and Mohali.

Intelligence agencies have warned that terrorists can target bus stops and public transport and have sent contributions in this regard to the Punjab government. Following the update, the Punjab government has strengthened security arrangements in the state.

It may be noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to visit Mohali on August 24, where he will inaugurate the Tata Cancer Hospital.

The reports also revealed that ten political leaders were on the list of terrorist targets, including former MP CM Sukhjinder Randhawa, former ministers Gurkeerat Kotli, Vijayinder Singla and Parminder Pinky. The central intelligence agencies shared the list of the 10 leaders with the Punjab police, after which the state police reinforced the security of each of them.

Earlier, Punjab Police arrested four terrorists from the nation’s capital, namely Deepak Moga, Sunny Isapur, Sandeep Singh and Vipin Jakhar. The police informed that all four were in contact with Canadian gangster Arsh Dalla and Australian Gurjanta Zinta.

During interrogation, the terrorists revealed that along with Delhi and Moga, Mohali is also a target of terrorists.