Explained | From Donald Trump to St Xavier’s teacher: what does it mean to launch a witch hunt against someone?





She wrote of the college administration meeting with her: The meeting I was not told about on the phone turned out to be a modern re-enactment of a witch trial where I was interrogated and then shamed of my private Instagram photos.

The term witch trial or more commonly witch hunt is used to describe situations where people are unfairly accused and tried, out of prejudice and without due process, in a hostile public setting. Former US President Donald Trump has used the term many times over the years, most recently to label investigations into his role in the US Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, and many Congress party leaders have described the interrogation of Sonia Gandhi by the Directorate of Law Enforcement. like a witch hunt. What are the origins of this age-old term, and why does it continue to resonate across geographies and cultures, even today?

Who were the witches in the trials or witch hunts?

Many cultures have the concept of a witch, which describes people often women believed to have associations with black magic, rituals, and other malevolent practices. They have traditionally been viewed with aversion and suspicion, religious authorities have condemned and attacked them, and they have been viewed in Christianity as devil worshippers.

During the Salem witch trials in the United States, more than 200 people were wrongly convicted of practicing witchcraft and 20 were executed between 1692 and 1693, in a small village in Massachusetts. Until a few centuries ago, Europe witnessed repeated cases of people being convicted in sham trials where they were accused of being witches and forced to confess their supernatural powers.

The presence of witches was used to explain any strange or unfortunate incident, whether it was a bad harvest, illness due to the unusually cold winters that prevailed during many of these trials, death, or any which disrupted life at the time.

While women were mostly condemned as witches, there were also cases of men accused of witchcraft. Defendants, regardless of gender, were often people marginalized in society, poor, elderly, mentally unstable, people with unconventional lifestyles, or residents of conventional backgrounds.

How was the trial generally conducted?

The way witch trials were held, devoid of any principle or process of justice and with a knowing and often bloodthirsty crowd watching the spectacle, is why the phrase continues to be used to describe situations of serious injustice and abuse of power by authorities or institutions. At the time these trials actually took place in Europe or America, authorities such as local governments or religious authorities such as the Church, were not interested in a fair investigation and often based their actions on rumours, gossip or prejudice.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, the official journal of the Smithsonian museums in the United States, the trials involved intense interrogations and often torture, which is why many defendants admitted to being wizards. Often the investigations consisted of interviewing young children who were believed to be affected by the powers of witches, and what they said was not checked for accuracy.

At one point, a respected Salem Church minister wrote to the court not to allow spectral evidence or testimonies of dreams and visions. This advice was largely ignored, as harsh penalties, including hanging, were handed down by local judges.

According to an article published in The Economic Journal, written by American economist Peter T Leeson, if a trial took place and, as was often the case, the defendant found guilty and sentenced to death, his execution took place. in public, amplifying the audience for the denominational publicity of witch prosecutors by making the deaths of witches a public spectacle.

When did the witch hunt finally end?

In general, the growth of science, rationality, and stronger institutions in the West is believed to have caused a decline in witch-hunting. Beyond Europe and America, other parts of the world have also reported witch trials, although not on such a large scale or concentrated in any particular time period. It has been documented in colonial times in India, with British library documents revealing that some women rubbed chillies into their eyes to end their evil gaze, supposedly the cause of cattle deaths .

Belief in witches is also common in India, and the victims are often lower caste or marginalized individuals. Obscurantism and lack of education had a direct relationship with belief in witchcraft, and this was used by motivated or unscrupulous actors with criminal intent. Laws banning witch hunts are in place in several states, including Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Bihar and Jharkhand.

According to the law of Rajasthan, whoever forces a woman, calling her a witch, to drink or eat any inedible substance or any foul-smelling substance or parade her naked or with scanty clothing or with painted face or body or commits similar acts that are derogatory to human dignity or displaces her from her home or other property incurs a sentence of three to seven years imprisonment.

But these laws have not always succeeded in curbing attacks on women, many of whom are targeted as witches for opposing the community or refusing advances from men. Widows or elderly women are sometimes referred to as witches to gain access to their lands and possessions.

