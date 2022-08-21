



NEW DELHI: According to reports in international media, Chinese President Xi Jinping may meet with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Cheese fries on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization ( SCO ) summit in Uzbekistan next month, the event is also expected to create an opening for a bilateral agreement between Xi and Prime Minister Narendra Fashion on its margins. India and China have yet to officially confirm their leaders’ in-person attendance at the event to be held in Samarkand on September 15-16.

Unlike Modi, who has traveled abroad for several multilateral and bilateral meetings this year, Xi has not been out of China since January 2020. However, according to a Wall Street Journal report on Friday, Xi may travel to Samarkand for reuniting the regional security bloc and having a bilateral deal with Putin amid growing tensions with the United States over Taiwan.

The report, which quotes people involved in organizing the summit, also says Xi may have similar meetings with the leaders of India and Pakistan. He added, however, that Xi’s travel plans remained in flux and he could always choose to participate virtually.

According to diplomatic sources, Putin is keen on an in-person summit in Samarkand which will focus, among other things, on the security and human rights situation in Afghanistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to travel to Uzbekistan for the summit.

If all the leaders attend in person, Modi will almost certainly have a bilateral meeting with Putin and possibly Xi as well. While the border disengagement process with China in eastern Ladakh is still not complete, both sides agree that the military stalemate, which began in May 2020, has been resolved at many sticking points. That there has been progress in the military and diplomatic talks is clear from India’s decision to host Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in March this year, as well as China’s special envoy for Afghanistan recently. Both meetings were proposed by the Chinese side.

China’s decision to twice block a UN ban on Pakistan-based and India-focused terrorists has not gone down well with India and will weigh on the minds of Indian authorities during the preparation for the possible summit meeting with Xi. Terrorism will be one of the main issues Modi will seek to address at the SCO summit and, as he did at the virtual BRICS summit in June, will call on member states to respect each other’s security concerns. . At the Brics meeting, Modi had also called for mutual support in efforts to designate the terrorists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/india/pm-modi-xi-jinping-may-meet-on-sidelines-of-sco-summit-next-month/articleshow/93684196.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos