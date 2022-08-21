Imran Khan indicted for threatening judge and police





Imran Khan, President of the PTI. File photo

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan has been convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for threatening a judge and two senior police officials during a public meeting held at F-9 Park late Saturday night.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) has ordered all TV stations to refrain from airing any content in any way (recorded or produced under its banner or broadcast during a live speech or press conference) against state institutions.

The Pemra in its directive said that it was observed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan in his speeches/statements continuously targeted state institutions by making baseless allegations and propagating rhetoric. hatred by his provocative statements against State institutions and agents, which is prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility.

Regarding the FIR registered against Imran Khan, High Position Sources, when contacted, stated that an FIR has been registered against former Prime Minister Imran Khan under Section 7 ATA for challenge of judicial authorities and law enforcement for an offense under the law on terrorism. . The State of Pakistan has filed a complaint against the former prime minister for his extreme approach against the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, creating obstacles in the performance of their duties, the sources claimed.

Imran Khan defied the court order of Extra Sessions Judge Ms. Zeba Chaudhry at the public meeting, threatening: “Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you. Imran Khan continued to make threats against IGP and DIG Islamabad, addressing their names and saying, “IGP and DIG! We won’t spare you.

Rana Sanaullah, federal interior minister, who landed after performing Umrah on Saturday, said Imran Khan would be responsible for threats against the judiciary and the police, adding that he would be dealt with according to law. The sources said joint teams including police commandos, rangers and intelligence agency officials would be formed for the arrest of Imran Khan, adding that the operation could be launched on Sunday.

Meanwhile, credible sources have revealed that the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority is planning to restrict PTI’s social media coverage.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/984163-imran-booked-for-threatening-judge-police-officials The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos