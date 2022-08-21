Will Jinping and Modi meet on the sidelines of the SCO summit next month? Speculation rages as China drops big hint





With international media reporting that Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan next month, the event is expected to create also an opening for Xi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines. However, an official confirmation from the two neighboring countries is still awaited. It was reported earlier that the chances of Jinping attending the meeting were slim as the leader had not left China since the COVID-19 outbreak. The Wall Street Journal quoted Jinping’s office as saying he may attend in person, and that bilateral meetings with the leaders of Pakistan, India and Turkey may also take place. Officials, however, warned that the Chinese leader’s plans could change and he could simply attend virtually. However, Putin would like to organize an in-person summit in Samarkand which will focus, among other things, on the security and human rights situation in Afghanistan. Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Khan is expected to travel to Uzbekistan for the summit. While the border disengagement process with China in eastern Ladakh is still ongoing, both sides agree that the military standoff, which began in May 2020, has been resolved on many points of contention. On Friday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said the two countries maintain smooth communication on the border standoff and the dialogue is effective. The comment came following the 16th India-China Corps Commanders’ Level Meeting held at the Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side last month. The meeting of the 15th round of the China-India Corps Commanders’ Meeting was held on March 11 this year. During the meeting, the two parties continued their discussions from the previous round held on January 12 this year for the resolution of relevant issues along the LAC. in the West Sector. India and China have been engaged in a stalemate since April-May 2020 over Chinese military transgressions in several areas including Finger Region, Galwan Valley, Hot Springs and Kongrung Nala. The situation escalated after heavy clashes with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in June 2020. The talks led to the disengagement of some areas, including the northern and southern shores of Pangong Tso and Galwan, but some sticking points subsist.

