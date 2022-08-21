Scottish independence is more likely if Liz Truss takes over from Boris Johnson





SCOTLAND is more likely to vote for independence if Liz Truss becomes Prime Minister, according to opinion polls across the UK.

The poll showed the favorite in the race to become Prime Minister is almost as unpopular as Boris Johnson in Scotland.

The details emerged in separate opinion polls in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland for The Sunday Times. The Panelbase survey took into account 1133 adults in Scotland. It showed that 49% of respondents were in favor of independence with 51% opposed, although this was among those likely to vote who had already made up their minds. READ MORE: Terror of two-word phrases as Tory hopefuls turn up in Perth However, it also showed that support for staying in the UK drops to 48% if Truss becomes prime minister and to 49% if Rishi Sunak takes over from Boris Johnson. Writing in the newspaper, Britain’s leading poll analyst Sir John Curtice said: Just saying another referendum shouldn’t be held at all seems unlikely to win over many converts. While 44% oppose a referendum within the next five years, 48% are in favour. Ultimately, the Union will only be safe if the Scots come to believe it. But it is far from clear that the next prime minister will have the right strategy to get there. Both Tory candidates have ruled out granting a referendum, with Liz Truss recently calling Nicola Sturgeon an attention seeker. The pair staged a leadership race in Perth last week and both said that if elected the Scottish government would face greater scrutiny. Truss’s team suggests it will take a much tougher line than Johnson’s government. Michael Gove and Lord McInnes of Kilwinning, the No 10’s adviser on the Union, persuaded Johnson that the best way to preserve the union was to try to demonstrate the benefits of being in the UK. This included transferring money directly from Whitehall to Scottish councils and charities. However, reports suggest Truss will seek to rebrand Scottish independence as separatism to try to paint the movement in a negative light. READ MORE:Keith Brown: Truss and Sunak ‘afraid’ of Holyrood as they call for more oversight Responding to the plans, SNP MP Philippa Whitford said it showed how the Tories had no respect for the vote of Scottish voters. Meanwhile, Sunak said during the paired debate last week that it was frankly ridiculous for the SNP to pursue an independence referendum. He said he would not ignore the prime minister but wanted to confront and beat her. The poll also showed that English voters think it’s more likely than not that Scotland would vote for independence, more thinking it’s more likely under Truss (28%) than Sunak (26%) or Sir Keir Starmer (22%).

