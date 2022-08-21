Imran fires ‘warning shots’ at police and justice





Threat of action against Sessions Judge who granted Gills remand Announces plans to launch nationwide protest campaign from today

ISLAMABAD: After threatening to file charges against the police, bureaucracy, the Election Commission of Pakistan and political opponents for the alleged treatment of his chief of staff, President of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan on Saturday warned the judiciary against his biased attitude towards his party, saying he should prepare for the consequences.

Despite the imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC and Section 16 of the DFO in the federal capital, a large number of locals came out to watch the rally led by Mr Khan. The motorcade set off from Zero Point and reached F-9 Park where the party leadership and its ally, former minister Sheikh Rashid, also addressed the participants.

Addressing a party rally in the capital’s F-9 Park to express solidarity with embattled leader Dr Shahbaz Gill, Mr Khan called on Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who had endorsed the two-day physical detention of Mr Gills at the request of the police in the capital. , and said she had to prepare because action would be taken against her.

He also stressed that no action had been taken against Jamiat leader Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Defense Minister Khwaja Asif, who he said had also made statements against the forces. armies. He said if a case could be filed against Gill, the PTI would press charges against everyone, including former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah.

Mr Khan again called on neutrals (a euphemism he uses for the military establishment) to stand with the nation rather than the gang of thieves, in reference to the ruling coalition. He said he wanted to ask the neutrals if they were really neutral. He also alleged that the Islamabad police were receiving orders from someone to act against his party leaders.

When I asked the police to tell me what you did to Shahbaz Gill, they said we didn’t do anything, we kicked ourselves from behind to follow orders. – he said while announcing to move the Supreme Court against the alleged tortures on Gill.

Moreover, he alleged that when the PTI-backed government in Punjab began to take action against police officials involved in the torture of party workers on May 25 during their long march, the authorities were afraid when they started getting calls asking them not to touch law enforcement.

On the other hand, the PTI leader said, Gill was caught and tortured to send a message and scare people that if he could be broken mentally then anyone could be. Of his decision to hold the rally on 24 hours’ notice, Khan said it was because Gill was being treated inhumanely and restrictions were placed on the ARY News service.

He further claimed that ARY was suspended for sending a message to other channels that they might face the same consequences.

In the end, the former prime minister announced that he would present a roadmap to the public at the party rally in Rawalpindis Liaquat Bagh on Sunday (today), adding that he planned to take to the streets across the country from today. I will take the nation with me and tell them including children and women that Pakistan cannot become the country it was meant to be as envisioned by Allama Iqbal and Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah until we break the chains of slavery, he concluded the rally.

After Mr Khan’s speech, the electronic media regulator banned all satellite TV stations from broadcasting the speeches of the PTI leaders live. The late night Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) statement said the channels had not implemented a timeout mechanism that could reduce such occurrences.

In a four-page document that included specific reference to Mr Khans’ speech on Saturday night, where he targeted police and court officers, the regulator said only recorded speeches could be televised, and those too would only be permitted if a time-delay mechanism was in place.

Although the order has not been posted on the official Pemras Twitter account at the time of printing, a senior government official has confirmed its authenticity.

In a separate statement, PML-N, PPP, MQM Pakistan and JUI-F called on the judiciary to take legal action against Imran and his aides for threatening a female judge and intimidating police officers, APP reported.

Posted in Dawn, August 21, 2022

