Politics
PM Modi to open a mega hospital with a high-tech centralized automated laboratory; have a research block of 7 floors
The new super specialty hospital will initially open with 500 beds and is expected to be fully operational gradually over the next five years. The hospital with 81 specialties, once fully operational, is considered the largest private hospital in Delhi-NCR and the country, its officials said.
According to Dr. Sanjeev K Singh, Resident Medical Director of the hospital, the project was first considered in 2012 and the initial plan was to locate it in Delhi, but it was finally decided to build it in Faridabad. Preparatory work for the project had started in mid-2016 was delayed due to multiple factors such as farmland acquisition, and was heavily stalled during the COVID-19 pandemic-induced shutdowns.
“However, Covid has also taught us lessons, and some of the designs have been redesigned and some elements have been incorporated to make the hospital environment safer for people, as Covid infection is now assumed to be spreading widely. part by droplets or air. So we built something called a negative pressure room – a kind of isolation room, in which suspected cases can be kept away from others. It’s different from ‘a regular isolation room,’ he told PTI in an interview.
“In addition, our system tries to make the process as contactless as possible. This way, each doctor will have a dedicated digital tablet, which means it cannot be shared with others, which will contain all the details and information. “patient history. This step is also in line with the vision of sustainability in the project to make it as dematerialized as possible”, he added.
Amrita Hospital is the second hospital built under the NSE 0.90% umbrella of the Mata Amritanandmayi Math in the country, the first being set up in Kochi in 1998.
The new Faridabad Sector 88 Mega Hospital near Delhi-Mathura Road has a built-up area of one crore square feet, and the campus will also have a medical faculty, a dedicated research block and eight centers of excellence — gastro-sciences, kidney sciences, bone diseases and traumas, transplants and maternal and child care.
The hospital buildings will span 36 lakh square feet in built-up area, with a 14-storey tower housing key medical facilities. There is also a rooftop helipad, officials said.
The hospital built with a patient-centric approach will also have ‘India’s largest facility’ to fight infectious diseases, a hospital spokesperson said, adding that it will have 54 units intensive care, intelligent intensive care units with 534 digitally monitored intensive care beds. 24 hours a day, and 64 fully modular and 64 fully networked operating rooms. When fully operational, the hospital will have around 10,000 staff and more than 800 doctors, she said.
In a modular intensive care unit, two patients kept in adjacent rooms with sliding glass doors, can be monitored simultaneously with a small common nursing station manned by a nurse, who can call for nursing assistance or doctors in simply pressing the color-coded buttons installed next to the patient’s bed.
“In terms of advanced technology introduced, as well as to make the system more patient-centric, from each room in the ICU or other wards, blood or other samples can only be taken from the room and then the vial can be sent to the centralized lab using pneumatic tubes, without human interference, so the contact range is also reduced,” Singh said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.timesnownews.com/business-economy/economy/pm-modi-to-open-mega-hospital-with-hi-tech-centralised-automated-lab-to-have-7-storey-research-block-article-93690086
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]