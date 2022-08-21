Ruble payments review, Jokowi called for buying Russian crude oil





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi plans to buy crude oil from Russia at a price 30% cheaper than the current price on the international market of around 96.72 dollars per barrel. The government is currently calculating the advisability of transactions using the Russian currency, the ruble (RUB) to avoid potential sanctions imposed by the Western bloc. This was conveyed by Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno during the CEO Mastermind 7 event, quoted on her personal Instagram account, Sunday (21/8/2022). Sandi said Russia offered its crude oil to Indonesia after India agreed to buy the primary energy product in the middle of this year. “If it’s for CEO friends brain don’t you take it? Take! Mr. Jokowi thinks the same [untuk] take it,” Sandi said. However, Sandi said some parties had a negative view of the plan to import crude oil from Russia. The reason is that Indonesia has the potential to receive sanctions from the Western bloc, including the United States. On the other hand, he added, the United States controls cross-border and even continental payment technology that can monitor commercial transactions between countries through US dollar payments. This, he said, has become a concern for some parties to buy crude oil from Russia. “Every delivery of US dollars has to go through New York, why are we afraid to take Russian oil because we are afraid SWIFT will be disabled,” he said. He said the government is considering opening the possibility of paying for Russian oil imports in rubles. “Russia said, don’t be afraid to pay, just use rubles to convert rupees to rubles. Now that’s what friends in the financial sector are calculating,” he said. As previously reported, global crude oil prices jumped around 3% on Friday morning as positive US economic data and strong fuel consumption in the US offset fears that slowing economic growth in d other countries could weaken demand. Brent crude oil futures for October delivery rose $2.94, or 3.1%, to settle at $96.59 a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange. Meanwhile, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures for September delivery rose $2.39, or 2.7%, to close at $90.50 a barrel on the New York Mercantile. Exchange.

