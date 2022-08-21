Political weights and poll measurements





Are the polls broken? Probably most Americans, or at least those who pay attention, think so since Donald Trump surprised just about everyone by getting himself elected president in 2016. Are they right? Have the polls deteriorated?

These are questions addressed by G. Elliott Morris in Strength in Numbers: How Polls Work and Why We Need Them. In 2017 he was a junior at the University of Texas and in 2020 he became a data journalist for The Economist. Like most people in his field, he admits there are a few problems with polls these days. Despite his liberal views, he admits that “polls have consistently understated American conservative attitudes over the past two decades” and that “pre-election polls face serious and prolonged threats of partisan nonresponse.” They were off the mark in 2016, he says, and even more so in 2020. But he insists polls “are still the best tools we have to gauge support for government actions”.

On that last point, Morris is up high, but he doesn’t spend a lot of time surveying the pitch. Of course, we have less information on public opinion without issuing polls; more is better than less. But the results of issue polls can vary widely depending on the wording and order of the questions, and the same results can support very different conclusions from different analysts. Morris leaves little doubt in which direction his interpretations would lean when he describes “interest groups, lobbyists funded by black money, demagogic politicians” as the greatest current threats to our political system. He’s unlikely to be talking about teachers’ unions, foundations supporting liberal criminal justice processes, or Joe Biden.

His main focus is something he says polls don’t reliably do, or perhaps shouldn’t, predict election results. “Do polls predict outcomes? ” he asks. “Well, sort of,” he replies. But he is surely aware that George Gallups claim to predict elections, based on his numbers in just three elections (1936, 1940, 1944), undermined his reputation and that of other pollsters after Dewey failed to defeat Truman. in 1948.

In this case, the latest Gallup interview was conducted on October 25 and showed Dewey with a 5-point lead, less than in previous polls. Any pollster today would continue to vote. But election polls, then and now, have operated within the constraints imposed by time and money. Gallup had to use in-person pollsters for at least two decades after its first random poll in October 1935, because many Americans had party lines (people Morriss’ age might have to Google that one) or had no phone at all. And they had to stop the interviews well before election day, because the results had to be mailed out and crossed by hand.

When I got into polling, with Democratic pollster Peter Hart in 1974, we still preferred in-person interviews because you could ask more complex questions. But telephone interviews were faster and (if you could save time on a mainframe) the results were easier to compile. In the 1980s, as Morris notes, telephones were universal and random digit dialing, invented by CBS pollster Warren Mitofsky, ensured acceptable random samples.

By the late 2000s, however, we no longer lived in a country with universal landlines and a population that answered the phones. Response rates, the percentage of interview attempts that were completed, fell below 10%. Exit polls, conducted at polling places, consistently oversampled Democrats most often, as found by Mitofsky (whose work I have observed closely in Mexico and Russia as well as the United States). United), when the investigators were graduate students. Mail-in and absentee voting has become increasingly common in Oregon, for example. For a while, poll results seemed reasonably consistent with how people voted. Until 2016, that is.

The Courage of Strength in Numbers is Morris’ chapter on how the Democratic media and pollsters turned to online interviewing and sophisticated computer weighting of results. It’s pretty technical stuff, unless you’re familiar with expressions like “multilevel regression with post-stratification”, but Morris’s prose is reasonably clear. Political pollsters have always tried to replicate the population of interest, either conducting additional interviews if necessary or weighting the responses of overrepresented respondents downward and the responses of underrepresented respondents upward. The difference now is that with robocalls or online interviews, the number of interviews can be greatly increased, and computer algorithms can perform complex weighting.

Problems remain. “There is no agreed-upon method for predicting who a likely voter is,” Morris writes, and cites Democratic analyst David Shors’ conclusion that “differential nonresponse is extremely volatile.” Online interviews do not produce random samples, and weighting to ensure that each micro-segment of the electorate is proportionally represented can result in a one-person group skewing the overall result. Morris cites the 2016 Dornsife poll, in which a young black man weighed 30 times more than the usual respondent, causing a big shake-up when he went from Donald Trump to Hillary Clinton. This highlights a problem I have with “panel” interviews, in which the same respondent is interviewed multiple times, the danger of these people starting to think of themselves as experts and rating candidates rather than signaling their preferences . Morriss’ discussion convinces me that determining the right mix of random samples and the Internet is more art than science.

As is also, in my opinion, the aggregation of the results of the polls. Despite his Twitter feud with FiveThirtyEight.com founder Nate Silver in 2020, Morris says “Silver’s embrace of probabilistic statistics and sophisticated poll aggregation has dramatically improved the way journalists cover polls. elections and the horse race”.

“Savvy readers,” says Morris, “turn to RealClearPolitics and Pollster to find out who’s ahead and to FiveThirtyEight to find out if they’ll win.” He also disconcertingly advises relying “more on non-poll factors,” like economic growth and presidential approval ratings, “when the polls stray.” I say “nervously” because Morris’s first five chapters (which include a long off-topic excursion on the unreliability of investigations in Iraq) show a misunderstanding of history dominated by sentimental populism. He says American institutions for 150 years were shaped by a “dominant and elitist ideology,” ignoring that universal suffrage for white manhood around 1830 ushered in highly participatory and enthusiastic mass politics; the year of peak presidential turnout was 1876. He seems unaware that in the 19th century, frequent state elections, held almost monthly on a two-year cycle, gave politicians and voters fresh updates. constant updates on partisan opinion.

Morris says the Electoral College has been tilted towards Republicans “in recent memory” even though George W. Bush, 51% of the popular vote, won him a mere majority of 286 electoral votes in 2004 and Barack Obama, 51% of the vote popular got it. a whopping 332 electoral votes in 2012. Trump’s Republican advantage may also disappear, as rural areas become more unilaterally Republican and larger cities, due to Republican gains among Hispanics and other “people of color.” , become a little less massively democratic. And he’s not above the occasional partisan low blow: He uses Democratic margins in popular votes for the U.S. senator as a measuring stick for partisan sentiment, even if those are heavily skewed by California. , which has not had a seriously contested senatorial race since 1994. Thanks to the state’s multiparty primary, there has been no Republican nominee in the general election since 2012.

If the polls are broken, how would G. Elliott Morris fix them? Ditch the phone surveys. Admit that the margins of error have become larger. Don’t predict the results, which of course is what most consumers of election surveys care about. And, after denouncing interest groups, he wants more interest group polls.

Morris’s insistence that political inquiry can increase useful knowledge is sound, but perhaps tinged with a certain naivety. “Political polls are one of the few tools to combat the inevitable stifling of voices that accompanies income and political inequality,” he insists, ignoring the fact that the Democratic Party has increasingly become the party of the haves and big business and big media, and that many Americans believe, with some reason, that the voices most often silenced lately, especially by pollsters and the media, are the ones that, surprisingly majority of almost everyone, elected Donald Trump president in 2016 and fell short of 42,000 votes to do so again in 2020. The result, alas, is that many of these voters are wary of mainstream media and will not participate not what they consider to be biased polls. If you want to fix the polls, you might need to fix the mainstream media first.

There is strength in numbers: How polls work and why we need themBy G. Elliott MorrisNorton, 200 pp., $28.95.

Michael Barone is a senior political analyst for the Washington Examiner and founding co-author of The Almanac of American Politics. He was vice president of the polling firm Peter D. Hart Research Associates from 1974 to 1981.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://freebeacon.com/culture/political-weights-and-polling-measures/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos