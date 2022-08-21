Imran Khan’s live speeches are now banned on satellite TV channels in Pakistan





Hours after former Prime Minister Imran Khan made harsh remarks and attacked state institutions at a rally in Islamabad, Pakistan’s Electronic Media Authority banned satellite TV channels from broadcasting their direct addresses.

On August 20, Khan threatened to sue senior police officers, a female magistrate, the Pakistan Election Commission and political rivals in response to the treatment of his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested last week. for sedition-related allegations.

In a statement on Saturday, the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said that despite repeated warnings, television networks had not put in place a timeout system to stop streaming content. criticizing “state institutions”.

“It has been observed that Mr. Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements, continuously accuses state institutions by launching baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his statements provocative attacks against state institutions and officials, which is detrimental to the maintenance of public order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” he said.

Khan’s speeches, according to the regulator, violated Article 19 of the Constitution and the media code of conduct.

“The Competent Authority, i.e., the PEMRA Chairman, having regard to the foregoing context and reasons, in exercising the delegated powers of authority conferred by Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits the broadcast of Imran Khan’s live speech on all satellite television channels with immediate effect,” he added.

However, PEMRA said that in order to provide oversight and editorial control, Khan’s registered address would only be allowed to be released after an effective delay mechanism. The PTI party responded angrily to the PTI chairman’s ban, calling the administration of Shehbaz Sharif fascist.

Imported fascists attempt to ban Imran Khan’s speeches on television. They have completely lost the battle and are now using fascism; they will fail! #HelpPakistan raising our voices against fascists!” the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party said in a tweet.

The August 20 rally was organized by the PTI to express solidarity with Gill and stage a protest against what Khan said was blatant fascism “prevalent under the imported regime” of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

In a covert allusion to the coalition government, Khan called Pakistan’s military during the rally “neutrals” and asked his supporters to support the country rather than the “gang of thieves”. The 69-year-old also attacked the justice system, calling it “one-sided”.

While Khan’s coup went unanswered from the Pakistani military, political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan, called on the judiciary to take legal action against Khan and his associates for intimidating a female judge and police officers.

Meanwhile, Khan announced he would speak at a rally on August 21 at the Liaquat Bagh grounds in Rawalpindi. Khan, a former cricketer turned politician, has repeatedly insisted that a “foreign conspiracy” was responsible for his removal in April.

Moreover, Khan made it clear that his party would not cooperate with or recognize the “imported government” led by Prime Minister Sharif.

