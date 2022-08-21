Erdogan considers the possibility of holding early elections in Turkey





Presidential elections in Turkey, scheduled for mid-June 2023, could be postponed until autumn 2022, writes the newspaper Welt am Sonntag, citing sources within the European External Action Service (EEAS) and among diplomats of the EU. According to the publication, there are signs that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will organize elections earlier than expected, and their organization could be done quite quickly. Among the signs pointing to Erdogan’s preparations for the upcoming elections, diplomats point to a surge in the Turkish president’s activities in international politics – his active mediation between Western countries and Russia in connection with the situation around Ukraine , the activation in the direction of Syria and the resumption of the Turkish gas production program in the Mediterranean Sea. On August 9, the ship Abdulhamid Khan sailed from the port of Mersin, which will explore deposits in the eastern Mediterranean. Also, in mid-August, Erdogan personally visited Ukraine, where he met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and UN Secretary General António Guterres. All these actions are aimed at demonstrating the strength of the Turkish leader before the start of the election campaign, according to the publication’s sources, and Erdogan could envisage a possible upturn in public opinion in Turkey after a short recovery in the Turkish economy following. at the summer as a reason for holding elections, being in a favorable situation for himself. Annual inflation in Turkey in July 2022 rose to 79.6%, the highest since 1998, while prices rose 2.37% in just one month. These are the results of a new wave of monetary and economic crisis, in which the country has been for several years. Analysts cite Erdogan’s policy of lowering interest rates to boost economic growth, which began in 2018, as one of his reasons. This was done against the advice of the head of the Central Bank, causing the pound to fall to a record low and increased spending in a country dependent on imports of materials and energy. In the fall of 2021, inflation in the country began to rise even more – the lira fell sharply after the country’s Central Bank lowered the rate to 14%. And in 2022, the economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the continued fall of the lira has further boosted price increases. The currency weakened 44% against the dollar in 2021 and fell another 27% this year. Since 2018, the president has fired three central bank executives, but despite the continued rise in inflation and the economic consequences of the pandemic, he announced in 2021 his intention to organize a full-fledged space program in the country: create your own spaceport, send your citizen into space and launch new satellites for civilian and military purposes. The initiative sparked controversy among citizens. While some were enthusiastic about the idea, others questioned the relevance of an expensive mission to the Moon in times of economic crisis. At the same time, the mission was announced even before the sharp drop in the lira exchange rate in the fall, but even after these events Erdogan did not abandon the space program, writes Deutsche Welle.

