Commentary: Beware of Putinizing President Xi

In this scorching summer, as we are rocked by threats that could shatter our most revered national monument, American democracy, a menacing development has suddenly occurred on the other side of the world.

We took a look at it. Then we forgot it amidst the incessant news about our inner disarray. But you need to be careful. Because maybe that’s how the next world war will start, on the other side of the planet, while we were insulting each other here, at home.

Chinese President Xi Jinping’s slow but persistent poutinization has suddenly kicked into high gear. We saw the beginning of it three weeks ago when US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan.

Pelosi went there despite unusual and very public warnings from President Xi, who decided he simply couldn’t stand the prominent House speaker visiting Taiwan, whom China and the United States supported. agreed in the 1970s that it was part of China, just ruled by separate governments. systems. For decades, prominent US senators and representatives have visited Taiwan regularly. But suddenly Xi insisted the Speaker of the House was too high up to come. And Pelosi was just as determined to come anyway and most importantly she wasn’t about to let the Chinese president dictate travel limits for US House speakers.

A day after Pelosi left, Xi angrily retaliated by launching a series of excessive military exercises at sea and in the air over several days, as if to demonstrate he has the power and the will to encircle the island. from Taiwan. China’s Defense Ministry issued a statement calling the United States a real agitator and breaker of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait. All because the Speaker of the United States House came to Taiwan, just as the Chairman of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Robert Menendez, DN.J., did earlier this year when he led a routine congressional delegation there. This visit did not provoke any outburst or protest from the Xi government.

But last week another delegation of five US Congressmen, led by Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., landed in Taiwan and the Xi government announced a new round of military exercises around the island. Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office has issued a warning that if Taiwan’s leadership does not hold back, there will be undescribed consequences. But all of this was broadcast in the news feeds of the world.

It is precisely the kind of military overreaction that worried us even when Russian President Vladimir Putin was mobilizing his troops on the Ukrainian border for what clearly appeared to be an imminent invasion. At the beginning of last December, I wrote a column expressing my concern that after Putin led his impending invasion of Ukraine, Xi might be emboldened by Putin’s aggression to take further assertive military actions in his own region.

Such aggression, I warned, could damage Xi’s long-term quest to make China the undisputed leader of the world economy. Chinese President Xi Jinping can learn a lot from his immediate neighbor, Russian President Vladimir Putin, I wrote. Not on what to do, but on what not to do.

I noted that Putin would end up damaging his reputation forever by invading Ukraine. And if Xi intends to bully and eventually invade Taiwan, he will forever tarnish the Made in China label and China will never be the leader of the world economy.

Fast forward to today: we’ve come to the point where we need to understand why leaders act so confidently. Xi’s motives seem transparent: China’s economy has slowed considerably; it will miss its 5.5% growth target for this year. Factories are closing due to power rationing imposed by sweltering heat waves. Low birth rates and stagnating population growth have led the Xi government to discourage abortions. All of this is happening on the eve of his country’s congress in October and November that is supposed to make him China’s president for life.

Xi picked the worst time to escalate his reputation as the region’s No. 1 bully.

