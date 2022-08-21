Daughter of staunch Putin ally killed in Moscow bomb blast





There was an explosion when Dugina turned onto the Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, and the car immediately caught fire.

Darya Dugina and her father Aleksander Dugin. children

New Delhi: Darya Dugina, daughter of Aleksander Dugin, a close aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, died after her car exploded in flames as she was driving home. The car caught fire in the Odintsovsky district of the Moscow region. According CNN, there was an explosion when Dugina turned onto the Mozhaiskoye highway near the village of Bolshiye Vyazemi, and the car immediately caught fire. He was completely engulfed in flames. She lost control as she drove fast and flew across the road. Dugina, was killed when the Toyota Land Cruiser she was driving was torn apart by a powerful explosion about 20 kilometers west of Moscow around 9.30 p.m. local time. The philosopher Alexander Dugin’s kerke exploded near the village of Bolshye Vyazemy in the Moscow region. Voza died on the spot. Witnesses say the Land Cruiser Prado exploded upon the smell. Daria Dugina was inside. pic.twitter.com/eyYz3Vbk95 Brutal response (@maddox1964) August 20, 2022 According to the Russian media The base, Dugina, 30, was on her way home from a literature and music festival called “Tradition” when the blast happened. She reportedly drove for just 10 minutes before the explosion. According to Pyotr Lundstrem, a Russian violinist quoted by the media, Alexander Dugin was supposed to be in the vehicle his daughter was driving but changed his mind at the last minute. Dugin was reportedly right behind his daughter and saw her car explode. Photos by The baseshow Dugin distraught by the scene, holding his head in both hands in front of the burning wreckage. In a Telegram post, Denis Pushilin, leader of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic in Ukraine’s occupied Donbass region, blamed the blast on “Ukrainian regime terrorists”. Other pro-Kremlin Telegram channels also blamed Ukraine. Russian authorities are investigating whether the blast was a targeted attack on Alexander Dugin, a well-known political philosopher and proponent of the “Russian World” and “New Russia” ideologies that some say pushed Russian President Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine. Dugina was born in 1992 and attended Moscow State University to study philosophy. The U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Dugina in March 2022 for his contribution to an article on the United World International (UWI) website claiming Ukraine’s admission to NATO would “perish”. Dugina was the editor of UWI. In May, she described the war as a “clash of civilisations” and was proud that she and her father had been sanctioned by the West. According toBBCit is believed that his father, Russian philosopher Alexander Dugin, also known as “Putin’s mastermind”, was the intended target of the attack. Dugin is a well-known ultra-nationalist ideologue close to the Russian president. He is known as the man behind Russian “military operations” in Crimea and Ukraine. His writings are credited with having a profound influence on Vladimir Putin’s worldview, and he is considered a key intellectual architect of the ultra-nationalist ideology to which many in the Kremlin adhere. For years, Dugin has urged Moscow to be more assertive on the world stage and supported Russian military action in Ukraine. Years before the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the United States imposed sanctions on Alexander Dugin, cutting trade ties and freezing his assets. In retaliation for Russia’s annexation of Crimea, some EU leaders imposed sanctions on “ultra-nationalists”. With the contribution of the agencies Read all Recent news, New trends, Cricket News, bollywood news,

