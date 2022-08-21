Imran Khan warned of snakes in the grass around him





Imran Khan was warned of snakes in the grass around him. File photo

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President PTI Imran Khan was warned at a recent high-level party meeting to be aware of the “snakes in the grass” around him.

Khan was informed during the meeting that these snakes in the grass, for their vested political interest, are pushing the PTI chairman to have a confrontation with the institution of the military.

The PTI sources said that Pervez Khattak and Faisal Vawda did not hesitate to disapprove of the party’s policy of criticizing the military establishment and advised Imran Khan to review the policy in the best interest of the party, the government. institution of the army and the country.

These sources said Vawda was really vocal and argued with Khan, who told Vawda he was misled by someone. Vawda said he was not a child he was wayward. He told Khan that he was surrounded by snakes in the grass who were actually conspiring to get him disqualified in order to pave the way for their premiership.

Vawda said some of these snakes even sat near Khan at the meeting where these arguments took place. The former Prime Minister was informed that the confrontation with the institution of the army would in no way serve the interests of the PTI but would damage it in addition to harming the institution and the country.

Khan was also told that some of those who poison him against the institutions and their high command, secretly meet the other side and assure them of their loyalty. Khan was warned that this was an inside plot against him and the aim was to get him disqualified.

These party sources said that in general, some foreigners suspected Shah Mehmood Qureshi of such conduct, but that he was not so “cunning”. They say Vawda’s reference was to another senior PTI leader who shows an entirely different posture in public and in front of Khan.

The PTI President reportedly said he knew there were snakes in the grass around him but apparently disagreed with Vawda who was really outspoken in his opinions. Pervez Khattak, in another session, reportedly told Imran Khan that his policy of confronting “neutrals” was dangerous and needed to be reviewed and reversed.

Sources said some Karachi PTI leaders are pushing Khan to confront the establishment. There are also voices within the PTI, advising the former prime minister to reconsider the party’s latest policy on Shahbaz Gill. After initially distancing the PTI from Gill’s statement, some of the PTI leaders began to say what Gill had said was wrong.

Although Pervez Khattak and Faisal Vawda are vocal in their opinions expressed to Khan, several other key leaders are critical of the party’s current policies. However, they rarely voice their opinions at party meetings to avoid annoying Khan.

According to one of the PTI leaders, unhappy with the party’s policies, they are trying to get Khan to soften his stance against the military establishment, but the intriguers poison him again.

