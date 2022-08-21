Trump suddenly likes ‘sleazy’ FBI agents, insists he ‘always has his back’





Former President Donald Trump made a dramatic about-face to salute top FBI agents following the search of his Mar-a-Lago home and boasts that he always had his back.

He also claimed in an article on Truth Social on Saturday that the FBI agents liked him, even liked him a lot.

Trump has attacked the FBI as seditious, abusive, criminal and shady after agents pulled about 20 boxes of White House material from his home in Florida, including 11 sets of classified information. The Presidential Archives Act states that these archives should have been turned over to the National Archives at the end of Trump’s term.

In the days following the raid, Trump called it baseless a sneak attack and raid, a siege and corruption. He also claimed that FBI agents planted evidence at his home.

Now Trump says agents are furious with FBI leadership for political weaponization against a president (me).

They don’t like being used by people they don’t agree with or respect, he wrote in the post. He added that officers are not thrilled with the Justice Department’s leadership.

There is currently no evidence to support any of Trump’s claims.

In Trump’s recent article on Truth Social, he claims that FBI agents are “furious with FBI leadership.” (Photo: Screenshot/Truth Social/Donald Trump)

Federal authorities warned this month of an upsurge in threats against law enforcement. A joint intelligence bulletin released by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security advised federal officials to remain vigilant and aware of domestic violent extremists.

Ricky Shiffer, armed with an AR-15 assault rifle, was killed by police earlier this month after trying to break into an FBI office in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Shiffer has frequently posted violent messages on the Trumps Truth Social platform and appears to have been triggered by Trump’s verbal attacks on the FBI.

More recently, a Pennsylvania man was arrested and charged with threatening to kill FBI agents.

The FBI Agents Association, which represents 14,000 current and former special agents, released a statement earlier this month. Calls for violence against law enforcement are unacceptable and should be condemned by all leaders, according to the association’s statement.

This is not a partisan or political issue. It is a matter of public safety and basic decency, the statement added.

Larry Cosme, president of the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association, expressed concern in a recent interview with The Washington Post about GOP warnings to Americans that federal agents are coming for you.

Basic street officers and constables are career employees who cherish the Constitution like the average American, Cosme said. That they are attacked… it’s shameful and disgusting.

FBI Director Christopher Wray strongly defended the bureau and its agents in an interview with The Washington Post published on Saturday.

Wray said in a weekly video call Wednesday with senior FBI officials that he was unnerved by the attacks and threats of violence, a law enforcement source told The Post.

All the experts think what we’re doing looks easy, and they’re not short of opinions on how we should do it, Wary told a class of graduate FBI agents in Quantico, Va., last week. , reported the Wall Street Journal.

Follow the facts wherever they take you, Wray added, whoever doesn’t like it.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

