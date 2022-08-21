Politics
Indian Mudhol Hound breed dogs will be included in PM Modi’s security details
An indigenous breed of dog, Mudhol Hound, is included in the Special Protection Group (SPG) squad tasked with the Prime Minister’s security arrangements for the first time. Mudhol Hound will be included in the security team after four months of training. Dogs of this breed are known for their loyalty.
The PM is under the security cover of 24-hour SPG personnel. The security squad includes army and police personnel as well as trained dogs. Now Mudhol Hound dogs will be added to this security team. Mudhol Hounds have previously been inducted into the Indian Armed Forces and some paramilitary forces.
SPG officials visited Thimmapur Canine Research and Information Center in Bagalkot district of Karnataka in April this year. The authorities had expressed their wish to include two male dogs from the center in their platoon.
Mudhol Hound Key Features
Mudhol Hound is becoming a favorite for Indian security forces due to its characteristics. Dogs of this breed measure up to 72 centimeters and weigh 20-22 kilograms. For this reason, there is incredible agility in these dogs. A dog of this breed adapts to the weather. Moreover, he is known for his bravery.
Mudhol Hounds have superior vision ability compared to other purebred dogs. He can see up to 270 degrees. Mudhol Hounds are extremely loyal to their masters. They are excellent hunting dogs due to their long legs and slim physical appearance.
Its ability to smell (olfactory power) is also great and it can both smell and see its prey from afar. These dogs can smell an object up to 3 kilometers away. They do not tire quickly and can travel long distances. These dogs can run at a speed of 50 kilometers per hour.
Mudhol Hound is considered a hybrid species of dog derived from three breeds. It is a hybrid of the Greyhound breed found in Europe and America, the Slofi breed found in North Africa, and the Saluki breed found in East Asia and the Mediterranean region.
Mudhol Hound is also known as Maratha Hound, Pashmi Hound, Kathewar Dog, Bedar, Berad, Kathewar and Site Hound. He is in demand all over the world due to his bravery and his ability to adapt to different weather conditions. The highest demand for this dog species comes from Australia and Denmark. Along with this, it is also sent to many other countries.
The Mudhol Hound Story
Mudhol Hound dogs are named after the princely state of Mudhol, located in Karnataka. It is said that the rulers of the princely state of Mudhol bred these dogs in a place called Bagalkot in Karnataka.
It is said that Malojirao Ghorpade, who ruled this princely state until 1937, once presented a pair of this native breed to King George (V) of Great Britain who named this dog Mudhol Hound. Since then, his name has become popular.
These dogs saved Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj
Many stories of bravery and loyalty of Mudhol Hound dogs are prevalent. It is said that about 300 years ago the Hindu ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj also really liked this dog. He also included dogs of this breed in his army.
Many stories about the value of Mudhol Hound dogs are told in Maharashtra and Karnataka regions. One of them is that these dogs saved the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the eldest son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. For this reason, Shivaji Maharaj was very fond of this breed. He used these dogs extensively in his guerrilla army.
Prime Minister Modi praised Mudhol Hound
On May 6, 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned Mudhol breed dogs during a rally at Jamkhandi in Bagalkot district of Karnataka. Since then, the name has hit the headlines. Criticizing the Congress, Narendra Modi said, “They (the Congress leaders) get sick when it comes to nationalism. Look at the Mudhol dogs, they are full of nationalism.
On his popular show “Mann Ki Baat” in August 2020, Prime Minister Modi said that these dogs stand at every tough hour and are ready for every army mission. He praised this Indian breed, saying that among Indian breeds, Mudhol Hound and Himachali Hound are of excellent pedigree. He also described the Rajapalayam, Kanni, Chippiparai and Kombai dogs as the best breeds.
Prime Minister Modi said Mudhol Hound dogs have been trained and included in Army, CISF and NSG canine squads. Kombai dogs were inducted by the CRPF. He called on people to adopt an Indian breed of dogs.
Inclusion in the armed forces
In February 2016, the training of Mudhol hunting dogs began for the first time. He was inducted into the military after 2 years of training at the Remount Veterinary Corps Training Center (RVC). In this training center, Labradors and German Shepherds of foreign breeds are already trained regularly.
Mudhol Hound has been deployed in Indian Army, Indian Air Force, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Border Security Force (SSB). Apart from this, Mudhol Hound has also been deployed to protect tigers in Bandipur Tiger Reserve.
Lead trainer Colonel Jaivinder Singh said this dog breed is able to attack its target just by reading the eyes of the trainer. Mudhol Hound trainer DK Sahu said they initially received 3 weeks of basic training followed by 36 weeks of training.
Sources
2/ https://www.opindia.com/2022/08/dogs-indian-breed-mudhol-hound-pm-modi-security-detail/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
