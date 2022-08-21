Pakistani media watchdog bans live broadcast of ex-PM Imran Khan’s speeches





“Khan statement in violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and the Media Code of Conduct”

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said in a statement on Saturday August 20 that television stations, despite repeated warnings, had not put in place a timeout mechanism to stop airing material. against state institutions.

The regulator said Khan’s speeches were in violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and against the media code of conduct.

“The Competent Authority, i.e., the PEMRA Chairman, having regard to the foregoing context and reasons, in exercising the delegated powers of authority conferred by Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits the broadcast of Imran Khan’s live speech on all satellite television channels with immediate effect,” he added.

PEMRA, however, said Khan’s recorded speech would only be allowed to be released after an effective delay mechanism to provide oversight and editorial control.

Saturday’s rally was organized by Khan’s Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf party to express solidarity with Gill and stage a protest against what Khan said was the blatant fascism that prevailed under the imported regime of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the rally, Khan did not spare the Pakistani military, calling it neutral, and urged his supporters to stand with the nation rather than the band of thieves, in a veiled reference to the coalition government .

