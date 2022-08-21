Xi, Putin to attend November G-20 summit in Bali: adviser to Indonesian president





Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will attend the Group of Twenty (G-20) summit in November on the resort island of Bali, a longtime adviser to the Indonesian president said on Friday. Andi Widjajanto, a former cabinet secretary and unofficial adviser to President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, told Reuters the two leaders would join the summit. “Jokowi told me that both Xi and Putin are planning to attend Bali,” Widjajanto, who heads the National Institute for Resilience, told Reuters. On Thursday, Jokowi told Bloomberg News that the two leaders had given him their assurances. Indonesian presidential officials did not respond to requests to confirm the report. China’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. A Kremlin spokesperson declined to comment on Bloomberg. The trip would be Xi’s first time out of China since January 2020, when he visited Burma (also known as Myanmar). US President Joe Biden is expected to attend the G-20 summit, but the White House has not said whether he will meet Xi. Kurt Campbell, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator, confirmed that Biden and Xi had agreed to meet face-to-face during their last conference call in July, but that there was no details of the time and place of this meeting. . A spokesperson for the White House National Security Council reiterated that Biden does not believe Putin should be present “as he wages his war against Ukraine.” But if Putin did, Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy, invited by Indonesia, would have to do the same, the spokesman said. The Chinese regime maintains a zero-COVID policy that has virtually closed its borders to international travel. During the pandemic, Xi made his only trip outside mainland China on June 30, visiting Hong Kong to mark the 25th anniversary of its handover from British control. Xi is widely expected to secure an unprecedented third term of leadership at a once-every-five-year meeting of the Communist Party of China (CCP) scheduled for this fall, most likely before he goes to Bali for the mid-November G -20 gathering. No date has been announced for the CCP meeting, but the last two took place in late October and early November. As G-20 leader this year, Indonesia has come under pressure from Western countries to withdraw its invitation to Putin over his country’s invasion of Ukraine, which his government calls a “military operation”. special”. Jokowi has sought to position himself as a mediator between warring countries and has traveled in recent months to meet with Ukrainian and Russian presidents to call for an end to the war and seek ways to ease the global food crisis. This week, Jokowi said the two countries had accepted Indonesia as a “bridge of peace”. Follow

