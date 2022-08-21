Connect with us

Politics

Israel-Turkey renewal is win-win for both countries and region, analysts say | JNS

Published

2 mins ago

on

By

 


After 14 years of strained relations, Israel and Turkey have agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties.

Analysts told JNS that the development, announced on August 17, is positive for Jerusalem and Ankara and bodes well for regional stability.

Observers have stressed the importance of the decision, noting that it is part of a broader effort by Turkey to restore relations with other countries in the Middle East, notably the United Arab Emirates ( UAE), Saudi Arabia, Egypt and even Syria.

This is a major turnaround for Turkey, Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle East and World Studies, told JNS. Africa.

Two years ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan sided with rejectionists, Yanarocak said, noting that Ankara initially opposed the Abraham Accords. At the time, Erdoan announced that he was considering suspending relations with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador due to the normalization agreement reached between Abu Dhabi and Jerusalem.

Now Erdogan is strengthening the moderate camp in the region, Yanarocak said, adding, “These players who are trying to destabilize the Middle East by force these days, they are the ones who are isolated. Before it was Israel that was isolated. Not anymore.

In this case, Yanarocak described the Jewish state as the clear winner.

He pointed out that, historically, Turkey has always determined the strength of the bilateral relationship, but for the first time this was not the case.

It was the Turkish side that wanted to reconcile with Israel, not the other way around, he said. Israel has also made it very clear that it will not run into the arms of the Turks whenever they choose. This is the most important distinction from past times.

Turkey was also compelled to take concrete steps to restore ties, Yanarocak said, referring to a civil aviation agreement signed between the countries on July 7. Israeli airlines have not flown to Turkey since 2007, when Ankara began refusing Israel’s security demands.

Now the monopoly of Turkish companies is broken. Israeli companies will restore flights to Turkey, he said.

Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, specializing in Turkey, agreed that the aviation issue was a bone of contention. She told JNS it was considered asymmetrical that Turkish carriers could fly to Israel. Moreover, for Turkish Airlines, the Istanbul-Tel Aviv route was one of the most profitable.

However, she said the economic benefits for Israeli carriers are up in the air given the stiff competition. The deal, she said, was more of a confidence-building measure than one intended to generate economic dividends.

Turkey’s readiness to meet Israel’s security demands showed Israel that Turkey was serious about its intentions to normalize relations. At first, Israel was unsure, Lindenstrauss said. She also noted that Ankara’s cooperation with Israeli intelligence agencies to thwart several Iranian plots attacking Israeli nationals on Turkish soil this summer also made a good impression in Jerusalem.

But Turkey’s main motivation for restoring ties is economic in nature, she pointed out.

Turkey has a problem, a deep economic crisis in terms of inflation and the depreciation of the Turkish lira. Erdoan believes that showing restraint in foreign affairs will attract investors. Turkey also wants to improve relations with the United States and believes repairing relations with Israel will be viewed favorably in Washington, Lindenstrauss said.

There is also the question of the introduction of a pipeline to bring gas from the fields off the coast of Israel to Turkey. The pipeline did not materialize for political and economic reasons, Lindenstrauss said, while acknowledging that Israel feared building such a pipeline given Ankara’s unreliability as an ally.

Nevertheless, she noted that 40% of Israel’s oil is pumped from Azerbaijan through Turkey.

Turkey has never played with this transit. They have a good track record in terms of energy ties with Israel, she said.

Lindenstrauss and Yanarocak say it’s too early to tell whether the rapprochement will hold since Erdoan’s political party is aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood; the Palestinian question, including Ankara’s support for Hamas, remains a sticking point; and that Turkey previously restored ties with Israel in 2016 only to sever them again two years later.

It’s not that Turkey has changed its mind about Israel. This is currently because Turkey is at a weak point and it will take time to recover. It’s definitely a marriage of interest and not something deeper in terms of values, Lindenstrauss said.

It’s very fragile. Let’s not be naive, added Yanarocak. If we were to find ourselves once again in a more serious confrontation with the Gaza Strip, I don’t know how Turkey would react. During the last operation, their response was much more moderate compared to the previous ones.

But I think you have to take the risk, because in my opinion, this new initiative will weaken the radical actors in the Middle East. This is a strike against them in support of those who would like to see a prosperous Middle East, Yanarocak said.

The post office Renewing Israel-Turkey ties is a win-win for both countries and the region, analysts say appeared first on JNS.org.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.clevelandjewishnews.com/jns/renewal-of-israel-turkey-ties-a-win-win-for-both-countries-and-the-region-say/article_b23fe6f3-75c4-5abb-87c3-cd6219919166.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: