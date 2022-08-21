Israel-Turkey renewal is win-win for both countries and region, analysts say | JNS

After 14 years of strained relations, Israel and Turkey have agreed to fully restore diplomatic ties.

Analysts told JNS that the development, announced on August 17, is positive for Jerusalem and Ankara and bodes well for regional stability.

Observers have stressed the importance of the decision, noting that it is part of a broader effort by Turkey to restore relations with other countries in the Middle East, notably the United Arab Emirates ( UAE), Saudi Arabia, Egypt and even Syria.

This is a major turnaround for Turkey, Hay Eytan Cohen Yanarocak, a researcher at the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security and the Moshe Dayan Center for Middle East and World Studies, told JNS. Africa.

Two years ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan sided with rejectionists, Yanarocak said, noting that Ankara initially opposed the Abraham Accords. At the time, Erdoan announced that he was considering suspending relations with the United Arab Emirates and withdrawing its ambassador due to the normalization agreement reached between Abu Dhabi and Jerusalem.

Now Erdogan is strengthening the moderate camp in the region, Yanarocak said, adding, “These players who are trying to destabilize the Middle East by force these days, they are the ones who are isolated. Before it was Israel that was isolated. Not anymore.

In this case, Yanarocak described the Jewish state as the clear winner.

He pointed out that, historically, Turkey has always determined the strength of the bilateral relationship, but for the first time this was not the case.

It was the Turkish side that wanted to reconcile with Israel, not the other way around, he said. Israel has also made it very clear that it will not run into the arms of the Turks whenever they choose. This is the most important distinction from past times.

Turkey was also compelled to take concrete steps to restore ties, Yanarocak said, referring to a civil aviation agreement signed between the countries on July 7. Israeli airlines have not flown to Turkey since 2007, when Ankara began refusing Israel’s security demands.

Now the monopoly of Turkish companies is broken. Israeli companies will restore flights to Turkey, he said.

Gallia Lindenstrauss, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies, specializing in Turkey, agreed that the aviation issue was a bone of contention. She told JNS it was considered asymmetrical that Turkish carriers could fly to Israel. Moreover, for Turkish Airlines, the Istanbul-Tel Aviv route was one of the most profitable.

However, she said the economic benefits for Israeli carriers are up in the air given the stiff competition. The deal, she said, was more of a confidence-building measure than one intended to generate economic dividends.

Turkey’s readiness to meet Israel’s security demands showed Israel that Turkey was serious about its intentions to normalize relations. At first, Israel was unsure, Lindenstrauss said. She also noted that Ankara’s cooperation with Israeli intelligence agencies to thwart several Iranian plots attacking Israeli nationals on Turkish soil this summer also made a good impression in Jerusalem.

But Turkey’s main motivation for restoring ties is economic in nature, she pointed out.

Turkey has a problem, a deep economic crisis in terms of inflation and the depreciation of the Turkish lira. Erdoan believes that showing restraint in foreign affairs will attract investors. Turkey also wants to improve relations with the United States and believes repairing relations with Israel will be viewed favorably in Washington, Lindenstrauss said.

There is also the question of the introduction of a pipeline to bring gas from the fields off the coast of Israel to Turkey. The pipeline did not materialize for political and economic reasons, Lindenstrauss said, while acknowledging that Israel feared building such a pipeline given Ankara’s unreliability as an ally.

Nevertheless, she noted that 40% of Israel’s oil is pumped from Azerbaijan through Turkey.

Turkey has never played with this transit. They have a good track record in terms of energy ties with Israel, she said.

Lindenstrauss and Yanarocak say it’s too early to tell whether the rapprochement will hold since Erdoan’s political party is aligned with the Muslim Brotherhood; the Palestinian question, including Ankara’s support for Hamas, remains a sticking point; and that Turkey previously restored ties with Israel in 2016 only to sever them again two years later.

It’s not that Turkey has changed its mind about Israel. This is currently because Turkey is at a weak point and it will take time to recover. It’s definitely a marriage of interest and not something deeper in terms of values, Lindenstrauss said.

It’s very fragile. Let’s not be naive, added Yanarocak. If we were to find ourselves once again in a more serious confrontation with the Gaza Strip, I don’t know how Turkey would react. During the last operation, their response was much more moderate compared to the previous ones.

But I think you have to take the risk, because in my opinion, this new initiative will weaken the radical actors in the Middle East. This is a strike against them in support of those who would like to see a prosperous Middle East, Yanarocak said.

The post office Renewing Israel-Turkey ties is a win-win for both countries and the region, analysts say appeared first on JNS.org.