Media watchdog bans Imran Khan’s live speeches on Pak TV channels





Islamabad: Pakistan’s electronic media watchdog has banned satellite TV channels from broadcasting ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speeches live, hours after he threatened state institutions and made provocative statements during a a gathering here.

Khan, while addressing a public rally here on Saturday, threatened to file charges against senior police officials, a female magistrate, the Pakistan Election Commission and political opponents for the treatment of his aide Shahbaz Gill, who was arrested last week on sedition charges.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said in a statement on Saturday that TV stations, despite repeated warnings, had not put in place a sunset mechanism to stop the airing of material against institutions. of State.

“It has been observed that Mr. Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements, continuously accuses state institutions by launching baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his statements provocative attacks against state institutions and officials, which is detrimental to the maintenance of public order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquility,” he said.

The regulator said Khan’s speeches were in violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and against the media code of conduct.

“The Competent Authority, i.e. the PEMRA Chairman in view of the above context and reasons, in exercising the delegated powers of authority conferred by Section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits the broadcast of Imran Khan’s live speech on all satellite television channels with immediate effect,” it added.

PEMRA, however, said Khan’s recorded speech would only be allowed to be released after an effective delay mechanism to provide oversight and editorial control.

Reacting strongly to the ban on the PTI chairman, the party said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government had a fascist regime.

Imported fascists attempt to ban Imran Khan’s speeches on television. They have completely lost the battle and are now using fascism; they will fail! #HelpPakistan raising our voices against fascists!, Khan’s Pakistan Party Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) said in a tweet.

The PTI organized Saturday’s rally to express solidarity with Gill and stage a protest against what Khan said was the blatant fascism that prevailed under the imported regime of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

During the rally, Khan did not spare the Pakistani military, calling it neutral, and urged his supporters to stand with the nation rather than the band of thieves, in a veiled reference to the coalition government .

The 69-year-old also hit out at the judiciary, calling it biased.

While the Pakistani military did not respond to Khan’s beard, political parties such as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Pakistan People’s Party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl and Mutahida Quami Movement Pakistan asked the judiciary to take legal action against Khan and his collaborators. for threatening a female judge and intimidating police officers.

Meanwhile, Khan said he would address a rally at the Liaquat Bagh ground in Rawalpindi later on Sunday.

Since being ousted from power in April, Khan, the cricketer-turned-politician, has repeatedly claimed the no-confidence motion against him was the result of a foreign plot.

Khan also stressed that his party would not deal with or accept the imported government led by Prime Minister Sharif.

