PM NARENDRA MODI, THE ULTIMATE PEACIFIER?





Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has won a major global victory, thanks to calibrated diplomacy, ensuring the de-escalation of the Russian-Ukrainian war while raising the stakes in economic cooperation with the European Union (EU) and Russia. Last week, Prime Minister Modi spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron following a series of wildfires in France’s southwestern Gironde region. The Prime Minister’s Twitter account further informed discussions on bilateral cooperation within the framework of the India-France strategic partnership (forged since the purchase of the Rafael fighter jets under a government-to-government agreement) and d other issues of global and regional importance. Simultaneously, Indian National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval departed for Russia and traveled to Moscow for a meeting with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. On Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Macron reached a consensus to allow a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine under Russian control, without having to cross the country, as kyiv and Western countries had done. desired. A person familiar with the developments said: “India’s economic relations with France will result in a likely civilian nuclear power deal shortly after Prime Minister Modi’s outreach. However, Doval was accompanied by the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), S Somanath, in Russia, as India’s involvement in the French Earth observation mission (space station) was reduced by the latter. India will most likely join the Russian Space Center mission as a counterweight to enable its space research and technology program to continue unabated, he added. “Indian diplomacy has helped defuse the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Calibrated mediation has effectively brought Russia and EU countries to the negotiating table where discussion can now continue to end the five-month-old war. Russia is convinced of the need to end the aggression as soon as possible, which will lead to resetting relations between Russia and the EU. The Modi-Doval effect was not limited to the warfront alone, as they convinced other European nations, including the United Kingdom (UK), Germany and Italy, to synchronize with the Indian view on trade on this. Similarly, Russia’s heavy reliance on China in the semiconductor industry was raised, especially after Putin’s recent visit to China, where he announced an “unlimited” relationship with China. China. “The Indian mission looked at Indo-Russian synergies and discussed how a Russian leniency could also ease tensions between India and China over Indian border disputes. India and Russia share a strong defense equipment supply relationship with India which is expected to join joint military exercises in Russia planned later this year with China and other countries,” the source added.

