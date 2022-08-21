Boris allies slam ‘kangaroo court’ for ‘misleading’ inquiry into MPs – but voters say otherwise | Politics | New





There is deep concern that if the committee led by former deputy Labor leader Harriet Harman concludes the Prime Minister has committed ‘contempt’ of Parliament, the heated debates for which Westminster is famous could become a thing of the past .

A prominent Tory MP warned that ‘exuberance and enthusiasm could be stifled’. There are fears MPs will want to take their statements to lawyers before speaking in the House in case they accidentally mislead the Commons and face similar inquiries that could undermine their political careers. Allies of Mr Johnson, who will be replaced as Prime Minister by Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak next month, have called for the investigation to be dropped. There are fears that if Mr Johnson is found guilty he could face a by-election. Warning of how the inquiry could change the culture of Parliament, a minister said: ‘Don’t doubt, this small yet unknown committee could change our country in ways we don’t want.’ “We need our politicians to be able to debate freely, but responsibly, in the House of Commons – and if that committee finds Boris Johnson ‘outrageous’ – a stretch that worries many in the legal profession – it will mean at the In the future, MPs will have to have every word analyzed by teams of lawyers before they dare to speak.” “Only people who have studied law will ever consider being MPs in the future.”

The minister claimed an attempt is underway to ‘remove the most popular prime minister this country has had in a generation’, adding: ‘If this vendetta to try to undo Boris Johnson is successful, it will have far-reaching implications for all of us. .” Tory MP Michael Fabricator said: “This kangaroo court will put any future minister or prime minister at risk. [I] do not believe that the Privileges Committee has any idea of ​​the likely damage this will cause and the reluctance of capable MPs to become ministers under these circumstances. Another senior MP warned against creating “boring” politicians, saying: “We shouldn’t coerce our politicians; the ultimate judge should be the electorate, having seen the cut and thrust of the chamber.” “If people aren’t allowed to make honest mistakes – and then correct them – all we’re going to spawn is a serious string of boring, robotic politicians, which is the last thing we need. A former cabinet minister said it was not the job of the privileges committee to “regulate what people say on the floor of the House”.

Warning of the potential impact on public debate, he said: “Once parliamentary debate is blocked, the wider public conversation is also affected. Do we really want to live in a society where we inhibit free speech in this way, both in Parliament and beyond? “Once parliamentarians can’t say things anymore, the public will feel like they can’t either, so it has ramifications beyond parliament.” A spokesperson for the privileges committee said: “The committee can only consider matters referred to it by the House. The House unanimously passed a motion to refer this matter to committee on April 21, and the committee has a duty to investigate. “ “The decision on whether or not there is contempt is up to the House based on the evidence.” He said the investigation would seek to determine whether the House had been misled; whether there was contempt and, if so, how serious it was. The spokesperson added: “The committee has not yet assessed the evidence and has not prejudged any of these issues.” An exclusive Ipsos poll suggests only a minority of voters think Mr Johnson was betrayed by Tory MPs.

Half of those polled said the Prime Minister had been treated very or fairly fairly by MPs from his own party. Only one in four said they had been treated very or somewhat unfairly. Opinion is more divided among conservative voters. While 41% of those polled thought he had been treated very or fairly fair by Tory MPs, a slim majority (43%) said his treatment was very or fairly unfair. There is also strong public support for the Privileges Committee investigation. More than three-quarters (76%) said it was completely or somewhat justified, and only 18% said it was completely or somewhat unjustified. There is also support for the survey among Conservative voters with 64% supporting and 31% opposing.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/politics/1657972/Boris-johnson-misleading-parliament-harriet-harman The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos