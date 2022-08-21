Trump throws everything against the wall in response to Mar-a-Lago search





It’s rare for a Trump envoy to be an addendum to a high-profile proceeding and not the subject of it. And Bobbs’ decision to observe rather than participate ended up earning him a grilling from typically friendly Fox News host Laura Ingraham, who wondered if she had lost Trump’s right to help shaping the process behind the potential release of the FBI affidavit.

We really chose to see how it would go, Bobb replied.

The moment underscored an increasingly apparent truth about Donald Trump’s legal strategy in the week since the FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago home: He and his team did not opt ​​for a singular and seem in the dark about what might follow. Trump has often used litigation to delay but has been loath to go on the offensive, especially when he is likely to lose. His wish Friday to make a major motion appeared consistent with this approach.

While it’s unclear whether the former president or any of his key allies are at imminent risk of criminal charges, they sketched out competing and sometimes contradictory positions that could come into play as the investigation, which is in its infancy, is accelerating.

Here’s a look at early Trump teams, shifting strategies, and how they can get away with it:

Calls for transparency that don’t show up in court

Bobbs’ low-key approach at Thursday’s hearing in Florida clearly differed from the approach taken by Trump, who loudly insisted that the DOJ release the unredacted affidavit underlying the search warrant executed at Mar-a-Lago. Several media organizations and conservative Judicial Watch have filed motions with a federal justice of the peace to do just that.

But Trump never authorized his legal team to make this formal request.

His request for publication of the affidavit was in itself a change. He and his team initially resisted the publication of the search warrant itself, which they were given access to on August 8. It was only after Attorney General Merrick Garland made the unusual move to release the warrant that Trump began to call for transparency.

The public outcry that averts a real legal battle suggests that Trump is treading carefully lest his legal team commit to a course of action he cannot resume later.

When Trump got his publicly stated wish to release the search warrant, Americans learned of dozens of boxes containing classified documents he had hidden in his estate, and that the DOJ was investigating potential crimes, including including mismanagement of classified documents and obstruction of justice.

Presidential vs. Personal

The Trumps team, via media ally John Solomon, one of the presidents former authorized representatives at the National Archives, presented a new defense on Thursday: Trump told people he considered the documents he had hidden home as personal items that belonged to him.

It’s unclear if and how Trump actually made such a designation, and his team has yet to produce evidence. But this is not a trivial question. A hodgepodge of previous court rulings has suggested that presidents wield enormous influence over their own documents, including the ability to designate some as personal, exempting them from the strict requirements of the Presidential Records Act.

Although the laws governing such designations have made it clear that documents considered personal should also not have inherent value in the operations of government, there is no mechanism to challenge the President’s decision on this matter, except unless the Archives chooses to challenge it.

Police stand outside an entrance to former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 8, 2022, in Palm Beach, Florida | Wilfredo Lee/AP Photo

But there’s a problem for Trump in that defense: The power to deem records personal ended the moment his presidency did. So if he hadn’t designated the records brought to Mar-a-Lago at that time, then the decision was no longer his.

Given that several Trump allies and aides have suggested he didn’t know what was packed in the boxes that were shipped to his estate, it would be hard to argue that he designated them as personal items.

Go after the judge

Since the FBI entered Mar-a-Lago, Trump and his attorneys have argued that the search warrant itself was insufficient, overbroad and endorsed by a biased magistrate.

Their proof of Judge Bruce Reinharts’ bias? He donated to Barack Obama. Some Trump supporters have also pointed to his work more than a decade ago for Jeffrey Epstein employees and associates. But it’s unclear how that conflicts with Trump-related issues. And Reinhart also gave contributions to Jeb Bush.

Trump’s team also suggested that Reinhart’s denial of a sprawling Trump lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and dozens of current and former DOJ officials is evidence of bias. But Reinhart, one of six magistrates to recuse himself from the case, never indicated the reason for his decision. In fact, it’s much more likely that he recused himself for a more mundane reason: a prior working relationship with one of the dozens of defendants in the case or their lawyers.

But Reinhart’s approach has also been mixed. After a week of hammering the judge as biased, Trump’s team has embraced his resistance to keeping the affidavit fully sealed.

An important side note: While Trump has asked Reinhart to recuse himself from this case, there’s really no case to discount at this time, just a search warrant that has been requested and granted, followed by a dispute over the amount of these records should be Public. If Trump or anyone else is charged criminally in connection with the missing documents, a judge would be randomly assigned.

Claiming the FBI overstepped

Even if the search warrant legally succeeds, say Trump allies, the FBI overstepped its bounds, seizing boxes at random and hoarding as many as possible. Although there is significant evidence to the contrary, Trump hammered home the point days after the raid, focusing on the alleged passports that were taken from his estate.

What Trump didn’t mention at the time was what DOJ officials told him: The passports were flagged by a team of investigators specifically appointed to filter out any inappropriate or privileged information that might be retrieved. during an FBI search. The involvement of a so-called screening team signals that the DOJ had been careful to ensure that investigators did not lay their eyes on evidence they were not supposed to see.

Even so, Trump’s legal team signaled late Friday that it was ready to make a more concerted push on that front. Attorney Jim Trusty has joined pro-Trump radio host Mark Levin in outlining Trump’s intention to seek a special master to review documents seized by the FBI and ensure any inside information is not seen by the office.

Trusty did not explain why it took the legal team 11 days to come up with this strategy, after a year or more of dialogue with archivists and government lawyers. But he said a special master could review large swaths of documents that Trump’s team says are subject to claims of privilege, arguing a DOJ-led screening team could not be trusted. .

Trump promised in a social media post on Friday that a legal case would be filed on the matter, but by Sunday morning it still hadn’t arrived.

Trump took a similarly lax approach when his former lawyer, John Eastman, rebuffed efforts by the Jan. 6 select committee to obtain thousands of emails that Eastman said were protected by solicitor-client privilege, with Trump being the customer.

For months, a federal judge has asked probing questions about Eastman’s legal relationship with Trump and demanded that the former law professor produce documents proving he had become Trump’s attorney. But the ex-president never committed to the suit, leaving Eastman wielding only an unsigned retainer agreement. The result? Eastman lost almost at every turn, and the judge issued a damaging ruling that he and Trump likely joined in a criminal conspiracy to void the 2020 election.

Arguing the DOJ didn’t exhaust all other options

Trump’s lawyers also claimed the FBI used its most aggressive tactic, an unannounced search and seizure of a former president’s home before exhausting less intrusive means. Bobb and other Trump allies noted that DOJ officials paid a cordial visit to Mar-a-Lago on June 3. A few days later, the DOJ called Trump’s lawyers and asked them to put a padlock on a basement storage room where some of the targeted files were stored. Then there was radio silence for two months, according to Trump allies, until the FBI executed the warrant.

What’s missing from this timeline has seeped into subsequent reports: DOJ interactions with Trump’s team only began after the Archives searched for the full list of documents for more than a year. detained at Mar-a-Lago. The Archives asked the DOJ to get involved after discovering slices of classified documents on site.

In the spring, the DOJ used a grand jury subpoena to try to obtain records housed at Mar-a-Lago. Then, shortly after officials visited Trump’s estate in June, the department issued a new subpoena for surveillance footage that may show important files being moved. Bobb told Ingraham that she believed the Trump team was willing to release some of that surveillance footage. But they didn’t release that, or the subpoenas.

Delay is Trump’s friend

Probably the best thing Trump could hope for right now is that the search warrant was primarily a mechanism to retrieve documents the government thought was entitled to and doesn’t really indicate whether he or anyone else will face criminal charges.

Several former senior DOJ officials have offered a similar approach. But much remains unknown.

DOJ counterintelligence chief Jay Bratt told Reinhart during Thursday’s hearing that the investigation was in its early stages, suggesting the case was not settled, but also that the decisions of charges were still a long way off.

Most cases of intentional or unintentional mishandling of classified information do not end in criminal charges. The government’s main objective is usually to stop the so-called dumping of materials as quickly and completely as possible, with consequences for those responsible that will be dealt with later.

This means that there is a low probability of imminent developments as dramatic as the search for Mar-a-Lago on August 8.

But Trump’s lawyers will stay busy. Other legal threats he faces include DOJ investigations into the attempted cancellation of the 2020 presidential election; civil lawsuits for the violence that took place at the Capitol on January 6, 2021; a criminal investigation into voter fraud in Georgia; and a pair of New York investigations into the tax and accounting practices of his real estate empire and the marketing of the Trump brand.

Meridith McGraw contributed.

