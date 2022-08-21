How Trump redefined brazen hypocrisy and made it politically indispensable





When George W. Bush announced that the United States had begun military action in Afghanistan on October 7, 2001, in retaliation for the September 11 attacks orchestrated by al-Qaeda, he stressed that the mission would also focus on aid humanitarianism to citizens. from Afghanistan. “The oppressed people of Afghanistan will know the generosity of America and our allies,” he said. “As we strike military targets, we also drop food, medicine and supplies.” The hypocrisy of a military strike presented as a humanitarian mission was exposed. For those of us who could immediately see through Bush’s hubris and malignant American exceptionalism, the global war on terror epitomized the toxic nature of America’s culture of political hypocrisy.

Everything looks quaint now.

Today, we live in a world where the “lock her up” chant to Hillary Clinton for her handling of sensitive documents goes hand in hand without rage with an FBI seizure of documents classified as “un-American”; where unfounded concerns about voter fraud are best addressed by attempting to subvert the democratic process; where you chant “Blue Lives Matter” except during the January 6 insurrection when you attack the FBI; where invoking the Fifth Amendment means a person is definitely guilty unless you do so; where you call for bipartisan unity one day, then stoke party division the next.

It’s actually pretty exhausting trying to list even the best moments of Trump-era hypocrisy. Columnist Don Kahle writes, since Trump’s election, “GOP hypocrisy has become strategic.”

For some scholars, the Bush-esque hypocrisy of the war on terror is seen as indispensable to the functioning of the world order. In fact, David Runciman, a professor at the University of Cambridge, argues that politics is not possible without hypocrisy. For Machiavelli expert Ruth Grant, hypocrisy is essential to politics because a political life and a moral life are simply incompatible.

For others, hypocrisy threatens democracy because, as political science professor Austin Sharat says, hypocrisy “erodes trust and breeds cynicism.” For Sharat, Trump’s extreme and excessive hypocrisy poses a danger to the future of American democracy because he has normalized it and, so far, has not been held accountable for it: “He has been the master of saying one thing and doing another. ridiculed others and then did the very things he shamed them for.”

But that’s the problem. Whether or not you justify hypocrisy in politics, you have to admit that Trump-style hypocrisy is entirely different from the previous examples. Of course, Thomas Jefferson wrote “all men are created equal” while shamelessly owning slaves. Lyndon Johnson said “we will not seek a larger war” in reference to Vietnam and that is exactly what he did. Richard Nixon said “I’m not a crook” when he was. Bill Clinton said he didn’t have sex with Monica Lewinsky when he did. But none of the above examples of hypocritical presidents even come close to Trump’s hypocrisy.

Trump is not just a hyper-hypocrite. He didn’t just master it; he redefined its very meaning. Part of this change is that Trump may be the main hypocrite, but each of his political allies and supporters is one too. You literally can’t support Trump or work alongside him and not be a hypocrite. In fact, if there is one recognizable element of the Trump party platform, it is collective, militarized hypocrisy. Without hypocrisy, there is literally nothing else left.

Before deciding what to do about the new twist in political hypocrisy, we must first understand it. Here are four key changes to keep in mind.

To say that the hypocrisy of Trump and his supporters is blatant, brazen and extreme is saying the obvious.

In April 2017, Chauncey Devega wrote an essay for Salonin in which he called Trump’s hypocrisy “blatant”. The problem is, when you used a word like “blatant” to describe Trump’s excessive behavior in 2017, you ran out of effective adjectives in 2022.

But the style in the face of Trumpist hypocrisy is not limited to just the hypocrite in chief. There is perhaps no better example of the mass approach of Trumpist hypocrisy than his contradictions on health care. One day, pro-Trump Republicans freak out about having to wear a mask during a pandemic; the next day they make it mandatory to check women’s health. An ad targeting the hypocrisy of the “pro-life” stance pointed out that Republicans only care about monitoring women’s bodies, not supporting them or their children.

So we have both a series of inconsistencies and a mass movement that practices them, but the added characteristic of Trumpist hypocrisy is lack of shame. Think, for example, of all those Trump-appointed members of the Supreme Court who blatantly misled the public during their confirmation hearings on their position on Roe v. Wade, but also showed no remorse, embarrassment, or even concern that it wasn’t just hypocritical; it was deliberately misleading.

Trump’s hypocrisy is right there all the time, in your face, and proudly on display.

This is where it gets really weird, because while it’s on display, openly, all the time; it is also invisible. The difference is that some of us see it and some don’t.

Henry Farrell and Martha Finnemore argued in a 2017 essay for Foreign Affair that it was a mistake to view Trump as a hypocrite. “Trump is not a hypocrite,” they claimed. On the contrary, they described him as incoherent rather than hypocritical. “Hypocrisy requires a minimal degree of self-awareness,” they argued, as well as a “clear understanding of both one’s own interests and public norms.” Their argument was that Trump simply couldn’t “acknowledge” his hypocritical behavior, which meant he wasn’t actually a real hypocrite.

Here’s the rub and it explains why some of us see hypocrisy and why those who practice it don’t. Farrell and Finnemore’s point rests on the premise that hypocrisy depends on being aware of a moral compass and deliberately not using it. But that’s the problem with the new hypocrisy: its moral compass is its hypocrisy.

Once you recognize that the problem here is not in not effectively comparing one’s actions to an ethical code, but rather in engaging in selfish, self-interested, irrational, inconsistent and illogical behavior like an ethical code, then you understand why those who practice it cannot see it. Inside Trump’s bubble of hypocrisy, nothing they do can be judged against any external ethics. Therefore, they simply cannot be a hypocrite.

For the Trumpist hypocrite, anyone who disagrees with you is the real hypocrite, but you never are. Sure, it’s absolutely shitty logic and an ethical code that lacks anything resembling ethics, but that’s how it works.

In 2017, professors Emile Bruneau, Nour Kteily and Emily Falk published a groundbreaking study on the power of exposing hypocrisy. By studying how communities typically resort to collective blame after mass violence, such as when individuals blame all Muslims for acts of mass violence committed by a small group of Muslims, they tested a range of interventions that could be used to disrupt this habit. What they found was that showing individuals that it was hypocritical to blame all Muslims for the actions of a few, when they did not blame all Christians for the actions of a few, was a very effective tactic.

The catch, however, was that the study was not interested in Trumpist hypocrisy but hypocrisy in general. What is important to note, however, from the study is that for the average person, it is possible to become aware of their hypocrisy and change their beliefs. That’s just not true in Trumpland.

Sharat notes that one of the main problems with Trumpist hypocrisy is that exposing it makes no difference. The important thing is that “accusing a fascist of hypocrisy is particularly useless”. This is so because fascism demands that the exposure of its inconsistencies and inconsistencies have no effect on its adherents. Whether or not we want to use the F-word to describe Trumpist hypocrites, we have to agree that calling him has made absolutely no difference in his grip on American society.

If you have any doubts, check out the work of Jordan Klepper, who has done a brilliant job of satirizing the absurdity of Trumpist hypocrisy. His recurring segment for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah” “Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse” took him on the field interviewing Trump supporters and literally telling them their hypocrisy. Either way, the interviewee hears Klepper ironically explaining their hypocrisy. They then respond by repeating it to him without irony. The contrast between Klepper cleverly exposing hypocrisy and the hypocrite happily and unknowingly possessing it is staggering.

When you think about it, Trumpism doesn’t just practice hypocrisy, it needs it. Otherwise, how would you explain defending democracy by literally trying to destroy it? Whether it’s attacking the pizza or the vice president, it’s a policy based on unethical inconsistencies and immoral irrationality.

Hypocrisy has now become the hallmark of Trumpian politics. In fact, every party platform is filled with them. There is literally nothing else.

But it’s worse than that. Because Trump’s hypocrisy has also overtaken most anti-Trump policies. Race after race this primary season, non-Trumpy candidates have literally defined themselves against Trumpist hypocrisy at the expense of offering alternative political platforms.

It’s not entirely clear how we escape the vicious cycle of constantly needing to respond to Camp Trump’s latest hypocritical move. It’s not wise to ignore it, but it’s also problematic to let it take up the whole room. It sparks legitimate outrage, but also sucks the air of productive political engagement. And since reporting it won’t affect those who practice it, giving it too much energy doesn’t tip the political balance.

It may well be that the most effective challenge to Trumpian hypocrisy comes from satire, such as the Klepper segments highlighted above, since satire’s creative use of irony is uniquely suited to revealing ironic behavior. In a prime example, Trevor Noah offered a very effective takedown of the Trumpist media when he ran a Fox News tape covering Hillary Clinton, but paired it with images of Trump.

There is a real advantage in allowing comedians to be the ones to confuse the hypocrites. They are experts in irony and they know the difference between the kind of inconsistency that draws criticism by making people laugh and the kind that makes no sense. More importantly, they understand that the best challenge to weaponized hypocrisy may well be to make fun of it. Because if there’s one thing that hypocritical Trumpists are worse than acknowledging their own hypocrisy, it’s making a joke. And it’s quite funny.

