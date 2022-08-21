Israel and Turkey to appoint envoys ahead of November 1 elections





After having announced the restoration of full diplomatic relations and will return ambassadors to each other’s countries, Israeli and Turkish officials said the envoys should be appointed before the Nov. 1 election. If all goes according to plan, Israel’s next ambassador to Turkey is expected to become esteemed diplomat Irit Lillian, 60, who served for a year and a half as commissioner of Israel’s embassy in Ankara. She would also have played a key role in the reconciliation process between the two countries. Lillian has maintained close ties with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office, including his senior adviser Brahim Kaln, his Turkish counterpart in charge of the reconciliation process. She should also have established a good relationship with the Turkish Foreign Ministry. Lillian served as Israel’s ambassador to Bulgaria from 2015 to 2019 and is considered an expert on Turkey. Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs do not foresee any legal impediments to Lillian’s appointment by the Interim Government term, due to the fact that she is seen as a professional diplomat rather than a politician. Still, the appointment requires legal consultations and it is uncertain whether Lapid will receive consent from Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara. When it comes to potential candidates for the role of Turkey’s ambassador to Israel, things don’t seem so clear cut. Turkey recalled its former ambassador in 2018 after the United States moved its embassy in Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Since then, the embassy has been headed by a relatively inexperienced acting diplomat. According to assessments, Erdogan is also interested in appointing an ambassador before the Israeli elections in November. This is partly because he fears that if Benjamin Netanyahu returns to power, the process of normalization will bog down. Turkey reportedly intends to appoint a professional diplomat – an ambassador with diplomatic experience, but according to sources in Turkey, there is a chance that Erdogan will make a political appointment at the last minute. Israel fears that Erdogan may decide to appoint Ufuk Ulutas, a name that often makes headlines in Turkish newspapers. Ulutas is the strategic research center of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and is closely linked to the ruling party in Turkey. Ulutas is seen as anti-Israeli and even wrote an article rejecting the Jewish state’s right to exist. In the article, he accused Israel of carrying out ethnic cleansing of Palestinians. In a series of tweets, Ulutas attacked normalization between the UAE and Israel following the signing of the Abraham Accords. Many Israeli officials strongly advise against the nomination of the Turkish academic and believe that accepting him would be a mistake. President Isaac Herzog discussed the resumption of diplomatic relations with his Turkish counterpart Friday. Herzog praised Erdogan for his contribution to the war-torn Ukraine wheat extraction deal and for his meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Erdogan thanked Herzog for his efforts to strengthen ties between Israel and Turkey.

