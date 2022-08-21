Trump endorses Matt Gaetz in primary after opponent accuses him of being an FBI informant





Topline

Former President Donald Trump endorsed controversial conservative Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) in a post on Trump’s Truth Social social media site Saturday, days after his chief GOP opponent aired a TV ad asking on whether Gaetz was the informant who helped convince the FBI to raid Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed controversial Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz on Saturday. (Picture by… [+] Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

Trump, who has backed Gaetz in the past, praised the incumbent Republican ahead of Tuesday’s primary as a champion of our MAGA program that works tirelessly to drain the swamp, defend the Second Amendment, stand up to the woke crowd and fight the never-ending witch hunts of the radical left.

Multiple publications have reported since the August 8 FBI raid that law enforcement sources say an informant told the agency that Trump still has confidential documents at his Florida home, more than six months after the former president returned 15 boxes of classified documents to the National Archives.

Gaetz’s main opponent, Mark Lombardo, also attacked Gaetz, a controversial figure who is under investigation by the Department of Justice over allegations that he engaged a 17-year-old girl in sexual activities at across state lines for hiring an attorney who previously represented convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. , calling Gaetz a liar who disrespects women, generates lies and promotes conspiracy theories.

Gaetz retaliated by accusing Lombardo of being tied to Liberal campaign donors.

Key Context

Gaetz, a Trump loyalist who in 2019 wrote a letter nominating the then-president for the Nobel Peace Prize, reportedly asked for Trump’s forgiveness in his last month in office, which is never came. Gaetz has denied the charges against him.

crucial quote

Matt Gaetz puts America first, and he has my full and complete endorsement, Trump said on Truth Social.

To monitor

If the Trump-endorsed candidates win the Florida primary on Tuesday. In addition to Gaetz, Trump also on Saturday endorsed Florida Republican Representatives Neal Dunn, Scott Franklin and John Rutherford, who join a slate of nine other Republican Representatives with Trump’s endorsement. Trump also endorsed Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), who is down 48% to 44% from Democratic challenger Val Demings, according to a University of North Florida poll.

