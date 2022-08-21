Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Arrived in East Java, President Jokowi distributes social aid at the Pucang Anom market





Starting a series of working visits to East Java Province, Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) accompanied by Mrs. Iriana Joko Widodo visited Pucang Anom Market, Surabaya City on Sunday (08/21/2022). There, the President and Mrs. Iriana greeted the traders and handed over the direct aid to the beneficiaries. Arriving at the Pucang Anom Market, the President and Mrs. Iriana were greeted by the Mayor of Surabaya, Eri Cahyadi, his wife and the head of the Pucang Anom Market, Retno Hastuti. The two then greeted and visited the merchants at their respective stalls. Also present to accompany the visit of the President and Mrs. Iriana to the Pucang Anom market, the Governor of East Java, Khofifah Indar Parawansa. On this occasion, the President and Mrs. Iriana also provided social assistance directly to the beneficiaries. One of the traders in Pucang Anom market named Chotilah expressed his gratitude to the Head of State for his help. He said he would use the aid to increase the capital of his business by selling coconut satay. “God willing, make capital, increase capital. Thank you very much, I hope Mr. Jokowi will have more livelihood and his career will be more successful,” Chotilah said. Similarly, Sutiyati, who works as a seamstress, also admitted that she has been greatly helped by the government aid provided by the government so far. “Yes, we thank you for your help so far, it has been very helpful,” Sutiyati said. He also admitted that he would use the aid for additional capital for his tailoring business in line with the message conveyed by the chairman and Ms Iriana. “You can’t buy a cellphone like a new shirt, make extra business capital. Yes, put in extra sewing effort,” Sutiyati said.(BPMI SETPRES/UN)

