Imran Khan says his remark condemning the attack on Salman Rushdie was taken out of context





On August 20, former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan claimed that his remarks calling the attack on author Salman Rushdie “unjustifiable” had been “taken out of context” by the British newspaper The Guardian. In an interview with The Guardian, Khan condemned the attack on Rushdie and said Muslim anger at Rushdie over The Satanic Verses book was understandable, but there was no way to justify the attack. . He said, “I think it’s terrible, sad.”

However, the official Twitter account of Imran Khan’s party, the chairman of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), issued a statement on Khan’s behalf and said, “The Guardian took my speech out of context.” Imran Khan said that he once refused to attend a seminar in India because Salman Rushdie was also invited to the same event. He said he explained the Islamic method of punishing the insolent Prophet in the Guardian interview, and that he referred to the Sialkot tragedy and spoke of Rushdie in the same context.

pic.twitter.com/HBPLmC6Mbz

PTI (@PTIofficial) August 20, 2022

Khan pointed out that he gave the example of the “tragedy of Sialkot” and spoke of Rushdie in a similar context. He was referring to the lynching of a Sri Lankan man in Sialkot, Pakistan, following allegations of blasphemy. He was burned alive for allegedly insulting the Prophet Muhammad.

Attack of Salman Rushdie

Salman Rushdie, 75, was stabbed multiple times by a 24-year-old New Jersey man identified as Hadi Matar, who was an American national of Lebanese descent. Rushdie was attacked during a literary event at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. Rushdie suffered three stab wounds the following day, four to the stomach, and his right eye and chest were also punctured.

There was an active fatwa against Rushdie for his book “The Satanic Verses” which was published in 1988. After the book came out, he received death threats and continued to do so. He had to hide for nine years after a fatwa was issued in his name by the late Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989. A $3 million bounty was announced for anyone who killed him.

Alleged journalist Rana Ayyub had to delete his tweet about Rushdie

Imran Khan is not the only Islamic personality to have to reconsider his comments on Rushdie. Recently accused of money laundering, Washington Post columnist and alleged journalist Rana Ayyub “blundered” on her Twitter account wishing Rushdie a speedy recovery. Following her tweet, she was trolled, mocked and threatened on social media platforms by other Islamists.

Many Islamists have also expressed their view that Ayyub is saying what the West would like to hear. Ayyub is now a “favorite” among the Western liberal elite as she has been very vocally anti-Modi and plays the minority, Muslim card quite well under attack. Ayyub deleted the tweet claiming there was a “grammatical” error.

No one dares to condemn the attacks against “Nabi’s Gustakhi”

The Islamists throw out one and only one slogan if they believe there has been an incident of alleged blasphemy, and that is “Gustakh-e-Rasool ki Ek saza, sar tan se Juda”. The threat is not metaphorical but very real. There have been countless incidents not only in India but around the world where people have been killed for simply expressing their views on the Prophet Muhammad or have been blacklisted for simply stating what was written in the Islamic scriptures.

Take the example of Nupur Sharma, who is currently removed from public life for fear of her life. Hindus like Kanhaiya Lal from Udaipur and Umesh Kolhe from Amravati were brutally killed by Islamists for supporting Nupur Sharma. Occasionally, reports from Pakistan made headlines that someone had been killed for alleged blasphemy.

There have been so many incidents but hardly anyone dares to condemn it in the Muslim world because by doing so they will not only become a target but also lose all support from the Islamic world which people like Khan and Ayyub can’t afford.

