Imran Khan: Pakistan’s regulatory authority bans live streaming of Imran Khan’s speech





Pakistan’s Media Regulatory Authority has banned the live broadcast of Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Imran Khan’s speeches for threatening an Islamabad police official and a female magistrate during a speech in Islamabad.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) said Imran’s recorded speech would only be allowed to be broadcast after an effective delay mechanism to ensure effective oversight and editorial control.

“…The President of PEMRA, having regard to the above background and reasons, in exercising the delegated powers of the Authority conferred by section 27(a) of the PEMRA Ordinance 2002 as amended by the PEMRA (Amendment) Act 2007, hereby prohibits the broadcast of Mr. Imran Khan’s live speech on all satellite television channels with immediate effect,” PEMRA said in its notification.

PEMRA imposed the ban on all satellite channels hours after vowing to press charges against Islamabad’s Inspector General, Deputy Inspector General and Magistrate for “torturing” Shahbaz Gill.

“We will not spare IG and DIG,” he said while addressing the audience at Islamabad’s F-9 Park.

The former Prime Minister called on Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry, who last week approved Gill’s two-day physical remand at the request of the capital’s police, and said she should also prepare as the case will also be filed against her, Geo News reported.

The PTI held a rally in Islamabad in support of imprisoned leader Shahbaz Gill, who the party says was subjected to “horrible torture” in police custody.

He went on to say that if a case can be filed against Gill, then Fazlur Rehman, Nawaz Sharif and Rana Sanaullah will also face legal action. “They [coalition government] are trying to scare us by torturing Gill,” he said, adding that it was a “defining moment” for the people of the country.

Khan argued that what happened with Gill was not because of what he said since coalition leaders in government had “said a lot more than that to really do damage to the army”.

Imran alleged that Gill was “caught and tortured” to send a message and scare people that if he could be mentally broken, then anyone could, according to Geo News.

Earlier on Saturday, Khan linked the current situation in Pakistan to the appointment of the army chief of staff and called it “unfortunate” that everything is happening in the country during a single appointment.

In a chat with social media influencers in the federal capital, the former prime minister said the army chief should be appointed on the basis of merit.

“A drama begins with the appointment of the army chief that does not happen anywhere in the world,” the PTI chief said.

Gill was arrested by police on August 9 after making controversial comments on television against the Pakistani military that were deemed “highly hateful and seditious” by the country’s media authorities.

Imran’s close associate was arrested on charges of colluding with a private television news channel in the context of anti-state propaganda.

