CBI officials reject lookout reports against Sisodia





The Central Bureau of Investigation has not issued a surveillance circular so far against any defendant including Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy scam case , officials said Sunday. They said the document review process was continuing and notices were being sent to suspects for questioning, they said. The clarification comes after reports said the investigative agency on Sunday issued a watchdog circular against Sisodia and 12 others in relation to alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi’s excise policy. At this time, no surveillance circular (LOC) has been issued against any of the defendants in the case, officials said. The CBI has also not felt the need to issue a LOC against officials so far because they cannot leave the country without intimidating the government, they said. The CM MP had responded to the surveillance circular information saying he was roaming freely in Delhi and asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he was unable to find him. Hitting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sisodia also shared an old video of the Prime Minister attacking the politicization of the CBI. Regarding the CBI raids, you have to listen to what Modi has to say. If you don’t listen you will miss a very important truth, Sisodia wrote in a tweet sharing the video of the prime minister attacking CBI. CBI. . https://t.co/6HptTsnVRH Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022 In another tweet, he attacked the government in view of the lookout reports despite the fact that the CBI raids found no anomalies or irregularities. All your raids failed, nothing was found. Misappropriation of a single penny was not found. You have now issued a watch notice that Manish Sisodia cannot be found. What is this Modi ji drama? I roam free in Delhi, tell me where to come. Can’t find me? Sisodia said in a tweet. , ?

, ? ? Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) August 21, 2022 On Friday, the Central Bureau of Investigation raided 31 locations, including Sisodias’ residence, in connection with irregularities in the Delhi government’s 2021-22 excise policy. The central agency also named two companies in the FIR. Friday’s CBI raids came after Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena last month recommended an investigation by the agency into alleged rule violations and procedural lapses in implementing the entered policy. effective November 17 of last year. Read it Recent news and recent news here

