Ahead of President Jokowi’s working visit to Gresik, early detection of disruptions begins to sweep

Ahead of the working visit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to Gresik Regency, East Java (East Java), security has started to be tightened from today, Sunday (21/08/2022).

SuaraJatim.id – Before the working visit of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to the Regency Gresik East Java (East Java), security started to be tightened as of today, Sunday (21/08/2022). Hundreds of soldiers and police were alerted at several security points. The plan of the number one person in Indonesia will go tomorrow, Monday (22/08/2022). Dandim 0817 Gresik Lt. Col. Inf Ahmad Saleh Rahanar explained, security President’s visit it is a classic program and it is often implemented. However, it must be carried out as best as possible from preparation to the end of the event. “Staff and members who are in the field are expected to carry out their respective duties in an appropriate and responsible manner. Do so in accordance with their primary duties and functions, while in the field,” a- he declared. www.beritajatim.com Suara.com media network. Read also :

Commissioning of the TransJatim bus He added according to President Jokowi’s schedule that he paid a working visit to Sukodono village, Panceng district, Gresik. Scheduled at 8:45 a.m., the wib VVIP group arrived at the scene. For this reason, traffic flow should be a serious concern, especially at the congestion point on Jalan Raya Manyar Gresik. “We also ask the members in charge to carry out early detection of potential disruptions on the ground,” he added. Meanwhile, Gresik Police Chief AKBP Mr. Nur Aziz said his members on the ground are ready to provide VVIP security for President Jokowi’s working visit. “Hundreds of people who have been assigned security duties are ready to perform early detection. This includes securing on-site activities,” he said. Read also :

Celebrating the 77th commemoration of Indonesian Independence Day, Srikandi Semen Gresik organizes exciting gatherings and fun games Previously, in connection with the preparations for the arrival of the President, hundreds of military and police officers were alerted in order to secure VVIP at a number of points.

