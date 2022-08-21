The FIR has lodged a complaint against Imran Khan following the threats made against the police, the judiciary and the bureaucracy | MorungExpress





Imran Khan. (IANS file photo)

Islamabad, Aug 21 (IANS) Former Pakistani Prime Minister and President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan, has been sentenced for openly threatening most senior police officers, a female judge, state institutions and bureaucracy during his public discourse. in Islamabad’s F-9 park.

Imran Khan was convicted under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) for challenging judicial and police authorities under an offence, which falls under Sector 7 of the Terrorism Act.

“The State of Pakistan has filed a complaint against the former prime minister for his extreme approach against the judiciary and law enforcement agencies, creating obstacles in the performance of their duties,” a source confirmed.

In his public address at a rally in Islamabad, taken to protest the arrest of his Chief of Staff Shahbaz Gill, Imran Khan did not mince his words on Saturday evening as he issued clear threats to law enforcement authorities , in particular to the ID and DIG police, warning them of the consequences of Shahbaz Gill’s alleged mistreatment.

“IGP and DIG! We will not spare you,” Imran Khan said.

Imran Khan also criticized Extra Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry for maintaining a biased stance against the PTI. Judge Zeba Chaudhry is the same judge who gave Shahbaz Gill a two-day physical pre-trial detention order and ordered law enforcement authorities to transfer him to Adiala prison, Rawalpindi.

“Zeba! Be ready, we will take action against you,” Imran Khan said, openly threatening the female judge with dire consequences.

Imran Khan’s statements prompted the state to take action and file a First Investigation Report (FIR) against Imran Khan and reserve him under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).

Pakistani Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said: “Imran Khan would be responsible for threats against the judiciary and the police, adding that he would be dealt with in accordance with the law.”

Sources in the government have also hinted at forming joint police commando teams for the arrest of Imran Khan at the earliest.

“The government is holding legal consultations on whether to file a separate complaint against Imran Khan for his provocative speech. This is all a continuation of a campaign after the Lasbela incident when six army officers were martyred, followed by Gill’s attempt to incite the ranks of the army to leave against their higher command, and then Imran threatened a female judge and police officers for carrying out their duties according to law,” said Rana Sanaullah.

Imran Khan’s speech also prompted the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) to take notice of the case and impose a complete ban on the live broadcast of Imran Khan’s speeches.

PEMRA ordered all television stations to refrain from airing any content in any way against state institutions.

“It has been observed that the PTI Chairman, Imran Khan in his speeches/statements has continuously targeted state institutions by launching baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and agents of the state, which is detrimental to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb the public peace and tranquility,” reads a notification from PEMRA to all television stations.

It seems that Imran Khan’s rigid stance against the establishment, judiciary and law enforcement and the decision of the ruling government to take action against him may well trigger political chaos in the country, supporters of Imran Khan taking to the streets to resist and prevent the authorities from arresting the popular leader.

