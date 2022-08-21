Modi Govt likely to allow expedited purchases of key military weapons

Seeking to further strengthen operational readiness, the Narendra Modi government is likely to authorize the country’s defense forces to purchase critical weapons systems under emergency acquisition powers, which would allow them to purchase any system or equipment under the Fast Track.

The powers, which were first granted to the defense forces after surgical strikes in Uri in 2016 during heightened tensions with Pakistan, have been useful in dealing with the long-running military standoff with China in Ladakh. since May 2020. The case for granting emergency acquisition powers to the Defense Force is expected to be discussed at a high-level meeting of the Ministry of Defense scheduled for next week. government sources told ANI.

The Defense Forces have boosted their preparedness through these acquisitions as the Indian Air Force and Army have received “Heron” Unmanned Aerial Vehicles which have now been deployed for surveillance in Ladakh as well as in the northeast to monitor Chinese activities.

Emergency powers allow forces to quickly acquire any new or in-service equipment to improve preparedness for conflict situations.

In previous approvals, the defense forces had the authority to sign deals for equipment worth Rs 300 crore and the goods were to be delivered within three months to a year, the sources said.

The armed forces must spend funds for new acquisitions from their own budget allocation and they do not have to obtain Department of Defense approval for such deals, the sources said.

The forces also have missiles that can hit ground targets at long ranges. Rafale fighter jets have also been given a boost with the induction of HAMMER missiles which can hit hardened ground targets like bunkers at long ranges.

The Army and IAF have also used these powers to bolster their small arms, as Sig Sauer Assault Rifles have now been inducted into all three forces.

The Indian armed forces have extensively used the emergency supply powers granted to them at different phases by the government to equip themselves with the necessary armament to handle any conflict or aggression by enemies on both sides.

The armed forces have a long list of equipment to buy and will use their powers to buy local and foreign manufactured goods.

Powers are once again being handed over to the defense forces by the government at a time when China is aggressively maneuvering on the Taiwan front, staging multiple missile launches and putting on a show of force in the region.

On the other hand, Pakistani agencies are also trying to conduct operations along the maritime border with India near the coast of Gujarat.