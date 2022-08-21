Nasdem Rumored to Say Goodbye to Jokowi, PDIP Secretary General Says





Loading…

PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto responded to a question from National Democratic Party (Nasdem) Chairman Surya Paloh who had said goodbye to President Joko Widodo. PHOTO/MPI/CARLOS ROY FAJARTA

JAKARTA – Secretary General of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party ( IDP ) Hasto Kristiyanto answered the question from the General Chairman of the National Democratic Party ( Nasdem ) Surya Paloh who said goodbye to President Joko Widodo. Nasdem is rumored to have different directions in the 2024 presidential election. – Secretary General of the Indonesian Democratic Struggle Party () Hasto Kristiyanto answered the question from the General Chairman of the National Democratic Party () Surya Paloh who said goodbye to President Joko Widodo. Nasdem is rumored to have different directions in the 2024 presidential election. Initially, reporters asked Hasto why PDIP officials would visit Surya Paloh at Nasdem Tower on August 22, 2022. Was there a problem that Nasdem said goodbye to Jokowi or was there another reason. “The plan for the Nasdem meeting was before President Jokowi met Surya Paloh. So we have already planned the meeting,” Hasto Kristiyanto said after a healthy morning walk at the GBK Senayan Stadium complex in central Jakarta on Sunday. (21/8/2022). ). According to him, the PDIP is always on the move, especially down to come into direct contact with the population. In addition, he also held a national dialogue with other political figures to understand the future direction of the Indonesian nation. “To have a dialogue with all the political party leaders, it’s more of an effort to keep in touch,” he said. Journalists again asked the question of Nasdem saying goodbye to Jokowi because it was different in 2024. “Because it is a problem, the party is not competent to answer it”, he said. declared. Hasto said a meeting will be held with Nasdem and other parties to create a better and more prosperous Indonesia. “For the PDIP to consolidate down by inviting the people to move with the government of Pak Jokowi so that a better life is a priority for the party. But friendship and dialogue with other political parties are very important to do,” he said. Read also : Home Politics Surya Paloh says goodbye to Jokowi for 2024, Nasdem is considered to have considered the risks (abd)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/862219/12/nasdem-diisukan-pamit-ke-jokowi-ini-kata-sekjen-pdip-1661062127 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos