The world according to Xi Jinping: reflections on socialism with Chinese characteristics

Several years ago, the Chinese State People’s Publishing House introduced English translations of excerpts from Xi Jinping’s speeches and, in a few cases, his writings, under the title “Anecdotes and Sayings of Xi Jinping”. The original was published in Chinese in 2017. The link to the book is available here. However, I couldn’t find it on Amazon. I’m not sure if it’s available in the US. I recently bought a Belgrade hard copy and read it in the Serbian translation made from the English translation. It must therefore be taken into account that the text has gone through a certain number of linguistic metamorphoses.

Some might compare Xi’s book of “anecdotes and sayings” to the famous Little Red Book. There are similarities in that both publications aim to promote the way leaders think, and Xi has recently begun to enjoy a certain cult of personality reminiscent of the one who shrouded Mao in the Cultural Revolution when he died. There are also differences. The Little Red Book was a collection of relatively short extracts from Mao’s writings. Xi’s current volume is a selection of longer excerpts (averaging pages) from Xi’s speeches, each followed by a more detailed interpretation written by the editors of Renmin Ribao (People’s Daily). Since Xi’s “anecdotes” draw very heavily on Chinese history, and the level of historical detail to which Xi refers is unlikely to be familiar to most non-Chinese readers (and, I suppose, many Chinese too), interpretations are absolutely essential. I wish they were clearer and less repetitive of what Xi himself said.

There is another important difference between the books of Mao and those of Xi. Mao belonged to the generation of leaders like Lenin, Stalin and Churchill who wrote their own texts (and, in Mao’s case, poems as well). So we could be sure that everything that was published was well written by these old-fashioned leaders. These days, leaders are calling on ghostwriters. This is particularly the case of the speeches which constitute the major part of the text of this book. We can’t be sure this is something Xi actually said, or his speechwriters wrote and he simply approved. This is not a minor problem. Why ? Because the book is full of examples drawn from Chinese history and literature, Marxist literature, and finally, world literature and history. Xi is, by his own admission or by his own words, a voracious reader, and has been since a young age (“What do I do with my free time? Of course, I spend most of my time working. -time that I kept [de ma jeunesse] is reading; it has become my way of life. It strengthens my spirit, gives me inspiration, strengthens my morality”). know nothing about it, but the reader may wonder.

The book is made up of two parts. The first is addressed to the Chinese reader, addresses Chinese (but also, to some extent, global) themes and mainly uses examples, projected as metaphors, from China’s millennial history, the cases of extraordinary individuals from the Maoist era, and even some from the contemporary period of building “socialism with Chinese characteristics.” The second part (much less interesting) is a compilation of various speeches given by Xi at international meetings (conversations with Obama appear twice, but there is no Putin). The second part is meant to showcase China’s benevolent interaction with the rest of the world, but its programmatic nature makes it far less interesting. The only exception to this rule is when Xi is discussing the football he really loves and his opinions are interesting.

The unmistakable focus of the “Chinese” part of the book is on governance issues. Giving numerous examples, drawn from Chinese history, of rulers and their aides who cared about the well-being of the people, lived modestly (“You have to be the first to take care of the affairs of the state, the last to mind personal affairs”), strove to improve themselves morally and educationally, Xi proposes a theory of governance based on the virtue of the rulers and the results obtained, not on the procedure. While Western theories focus on process (how one is chosen to be the leader, is it through a well-established democratic process or not), Xi’s concern is with results. The unspoken premise is not to discuss how one is selected to govern – and this applies not only to high-level positions, but all positions, from the lowest county level to the head of the CCP – but how well they perform their duties.Success is defined in terms of improving the well-being and happiness of the people they govern.

The right ruler itself, as in a story from ancient China told by Xi, does not have to be structurally the same. Three different rulers, Xi writes, enforced the just rule through different mechanisms: one through his attention to detail and through his control of all government spending item by item; another by his good nature; and the third by severe punishments. Corruption was eradicated under each of the three rulers, but for a different reason: under the first, people could not cheat; under the second, they were ashamed of cheating; under the third, they were punished if they cheated.Xi, who told this story in 2004, does not reveal which of the three paths he prefers.

In all cases of a good ruler, the emphasis is on the individual characteristics of the rulers. As the editors mention, if many virtuous and conscientious rulers and officials existed in feudal China, wouldn’t the more ideologically aware and people-oriented communists be even more likely to care about their fellow citizens? What is needed, they write, is “morality within and virtue without”; what is sought is the reign of virtue, and by virtue.

But how to establish such a reign? obviously, by having moral rulers. Hence – the reader begins to realize – Xi’s ideological campaign: if Confucian-Communist ideology is ignored and everything is simply valued in terms of money and economic success, there can be no moral and virtuous rule. To quote Confucius, as the editors do, “if profit is allowed to be followed in its behavior, many will have reason to complain.” There could be a fair procedural selection of rulers, for example by election, but not necessarily a virtuous rule. The latter can only be ensured by the education of leaders.

The key question, which the book does not answer, is therefore: is it possible to achieve educational and moral “rejuvenation” under the current “normal” conditions of capitalism, where money is considered by the majority of the population? population as the highest objective, revealing individual value? Examples from the Revolutionary era, the Yen’an forum, early Mao, etc. can they be relevant to a new generation brought up in the world of relentless marketing? It is permissible to doubt. This doesn’t make Xi’s ideological campaign any less relevant (including probably through this book), but rather more relevant. However, the chances of success of this campaign are not very high. Xi is fighting against the zeitgeist, and while his struggle may be motivated by a sincere desire to create a morally superior China, the chances of success in this endeavor are, I fear, not particularly high.

But perhaps Xi could answer with the story, told by Mao in 1942, of the crazy old man who tries to move two mountains. In Mao’s version, the two mountains were feudalism and colonialism. They have been deleted. In Xi’s version, they could be greed and indifference.

