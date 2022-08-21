Turkey: Accidents at emergency sites kill nearly 35 people; President Erdogan offers his condolences





Turkish authorities on Sunday investigated a pair of secondary accidents at emergency sites that killed at least 35 people the day before. In both cases, first responders who dealt with past collisions were among the dead. Saturday’s tragedies occurred just 250 kilometers (155 miles) apart in southern Turkey. The first happened on the highway between Gaziantep and Nizip when a passenger bus collided with emergency teams responding to an accident in Mardin province, west of Derik. Three firefighters, two paramedics and two journalists were among the 15 people killed, according to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. Eight of the victims were from the bus, he said. The Ilhas news agency said two of its journalists were killed after stopping to offer help to those involved in the initial accident, in which a car ran off the highway and slid over an embankment. Television footage showed an ambulance with severe damage to the rear and the bus flipped onto its side along the highway. Gaziantep Governor Davut Gul said 22 people were injured in the secondary accident. The other incident occurred late Saturday afternoon in Derik after an articulated truck’s brakes failed, causing it to crash into two other vehicles near a gas station. As first responders worked at the scene and crowds gathered to watch, another truck lost control and slammed into it. Speaking from the site, Soylu said 20 people had been killed and 26 injured. A police officer was among the victims and two drivers were arrested while an investigation was opened, he said. Turkey has a poor road safety record. Some 5,362 people died in traffic incidents last year, according to the government. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan offered his condolences to those who lost their lives in Derik’s accident. He also wished a speedy recovery to the accident victims. Speaking to his Twitter account, Erdogan said: “After Gaziantep, we unfortunately received news of an accident from Derik district in Mardin. I wish God’s mercy to our citizens who lost their lives in the accident that burned our lungs, and a speedy recovery to those who were injured.” Meanwhile, Turkey’s Justice Minister Bekir Bozdag announced that Derik’s attorney general’s office had opened a judicial investigation into Derik’s accident. Image: AP

